Midland punches ticket to NAIA national tournament final site

Expectations are sky high for the No. 3 Midland volleyball team.

So much so, a less-than-dominant straight-set sweep in the Opening Round of the national tournament over Indiana Tech barely registered for the Warriors

“It was an odd match for us,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “I didn’t feel like we played well today, particularly in two areas where we are really good, serving and passing.

The effort was still good enough to come away with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 victory, stamping Midland’s ticket back to Sioux City and the national tournament final site.

Midland trailed only once in the first two sets. Hope Leimbach sent the opening serve wide left to put the Warriors behind 1-0. It’d be the first of 10 service errors by the Warriors - just the second time this fall Midland has cracked double-digits with service line mistakes.

“I just felt like this was one of our weaker matches of the year from a serving stand point and not necessarily from how many we missed, ten, which is way more than we normally miss, but we also didn’t serve with the same tempo or target where we needed to target,” Giesselmann said.

Midland quickly regrouped after the opening oops, burying Indiana Tech by six points three separate times as late as 14-8.

The visiting Warriors whittled that lead down to two twice in the closing moments of the opening set

Abbey Ringler, who missed the GPAC tournament due to injury, closed the set with a block, part of her 10 kill, two block afternoon.

“She didn’t look rusty at all,” Giesselmann said. “I thought she ran the slide really well, lots of good things out of her.”

Set two followed a similar tempo with Midland jumping out to a big early lead, 11-4 at its largest, before Indiana Tech chopped it down to a point at 18-17 with a 4-0 run.

Midland’s Carrie Beethe stopped the bleeding with a kill down the line, her lone kill of the match, which started a 5-0 run for the home Warriors.

The final set of the afternoon was the only one Midland had to play catch up, erasing an early three-point disadvantage to create the first of seven ties in the third set.

The last tie came at 18-18. From there, Midland went on a 5-0 run fueled by a kill and two aces from Taliyah Flores, who finished with a team-leading 12 kills.

Midland finished the night hitting .327 as a squad.

Addisyn Mosier joined Flores and Ringler in double-digits with 11 kills.

“Offensively, we did a lot of good things, but we are going to have to serve and pass much better in Sioux City,” Giesselmann said.

Hope Leimbach dished out 43 assists while Delanie Vallinch had a match-high 12 digs.

The win secures Midland’s third-straight trip to the final tournament site.

“Our next focus now and we’ve made no bones about it, is to win the national championship,” Giesselmann said.

The first order of business for the Warriors will be to get out of pool play. Midland is in Pool G, paired with Bellevue and Westmont (California).

All seven GPAC teams reached the pool play portion of the national tournament, accounting for nearly a third of the final 24 teams still playing.