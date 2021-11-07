Midland rallies to claim Watchorn-McLaughlin trophy

Midland rallied from a 10-point deficit to claim the Watchorn-McLaughlin trophy for a sixth straight season, beating Hastings 35-17 Saturday.

The Warriors' six game win streak in the rivalry is the longest in the series since 1992 when the teams began playing for the trophy.

The first quarter saw the Broncos build a 10-0 lead as they scored through the air on their second drive of the game and then kicked a 25-yard field goal on their next.

Trailing by double digits as the time ticked down toward halftime, Midland’s Jake Ashby found Courtney Chandler from 18 yards out on a slant route. Jared Quinonez pulled the Warriors within three with a successful point-after kick.

In the third quarter, the Warriors’ offense started to rev up as they picked up 124 yards on their first two possessions. An interception ended the Warriors' first drive but found the endzone on the second after the defense intercepted the Broncos' offense.

Dalton Tremayne scored for Midland with 4:25 remaining in the third. He sprinted in from 18 yards out on an end-around. He was untouched on the play that put the Warriors in front 14-10 following another Quinonez kick.

On Midland’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Ashby found Austin Harris from 14 yards to extend their lead to 21-10.

Another 14-yard strike from Ashby, this time to Omuiri Garcia, extended the lead to 28-10.

Having three scores through the air, Ashby showed off his legs on the Warriors’ final scoring drive of the contest. With just under five minutes on the clock, he faked a handoff to Tremayne on the jet sweep and then found the seem up the middle and won the 60-yard foot race to the endzone. Quinonez split the upright once more, his fifth of the game, to make it 35-10.

Hastings countered with a long touchdown run of their own on their next drive, making the final tally 35-17.

“Proud of how guys responded today,” said coach Jeff Jamrog. “We got off to a slow start and were down 10 points. We had a great drive at the end of the half and our second half was impressive. We were hitting on all cylinders.”

For the game, Ashby was 25-for-39 passing ball for 311 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 87 yards and a score.

Ten different receivers caught a pass with Harris, Kenneth Carr III, and Tremayne the top three targets. Harris hauled in 6 for 88 yards, Carr had 5 for 44 yards, and Tremayne caught 4 for 62 yards.

On the ground, Maximus Wold was the feature back with a team-high 25 carries. He netted 88 yards with a long of 16 yards in his first game back from injury.

“Jake Ashby played his best football of the year and we were able to run the ball at a high level,” Jamrog said. “It was awesome to see Max Wold healthy again.”

Defensively, Midland had a pair of interceptions on the day. Brandon Wright picked off a Bronco pass in the first half to halt a drive while Trevor Ziemba picked off one in the fourth, setting up the final Midland touchdown.

Midland (5-5, 5-4 GPAC) will end its season Saturday, hosting winless Mount Marty (0-9, 0-9 GPAC). The Lancers’ football team, which is in their first season of competition, will make their maiden voyage to Fremont, Nebraska at 1 p.m. Nov. 13.

