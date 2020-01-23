Midland University was able to rebound from a two-goal deficit and defeat Waldorf University 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Midland improves to 10-10 on the season and 5-5 in Midwest Collegiate Hockey play. Waldorf falls to 5-11 overall and 5-7 in league play.
“It wasn’t a good-looking win by any means,” Midland coach Jason Cirone said. “We made our fair share of mistakes and our energy wasn’t there tonight. A win is a win though and we’ll look to play better this weekend against a tough McKendree team.”
Midland jumped out to a 2-0 lead early. Tanner Mros and Hamish Campbell both scored in the first period. Luke Sanko and Kean Kontor assisted on Mros’ goal while Jesse Stepp and Fletcher Chun set up Campbell.
Waldorf knotted the game at 2 with a pair of goals in the final 1:01 of the first period.
Waldorf opened a two-goal lead in the first 11:05 of the second period. The Warriors cut the deficit to 4-3 at the 19:25 mark on a goal by Ryan Conybear on the power play. Drew Carriere and Mason Cirone set up the defenseman’s score. .
Eight seconds later Tyler Kupka found hole in the Waldorf defense as he scored the equalizer for Midland just before the second intermission.
During the final period each team had their chances as Midland put ups 13 shots and Waldorf countered with 10. Only one shot found the back of the net, though. Kupka scored the eventual game-winner at the 12:41 mark as Conybear and Campbell assisted.
Waldorf would pull their goalie the last minute of action, and the extra attacker led to some quality shots, but Tymen Edelkoort and the Midland defense kept them off the board.
Midland will take on McKendree in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday in Fremont. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:45 p.m. while Saturday’s contest with start at 7:30 at the Sidner Ice Arena.
McKendree currently sits atop the MCH league standings while the Warriors are third. Friday’s game will also serve as Military Appreciation Night as MU welcomes all military members and veterans to the game.