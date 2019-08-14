The Nebraska Strong Warrior Invitational will feature a pair of NAIA preseason top-10 teams.
In the coaches’ poll that was released on Wednesday, Midland University is ranked eighth while Grand View is No. 3. The two teams will open the season at 7 Friday night in the invite at the Wikert Event Center.
“I think the poll speaks to the respect that past Midland teams have earned over the years,” Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We graduated a lot of talent off last year’s team. This team will have to go out and earn its ranking. I think because of our schedule they will have numerous opportunities this season to be tested by some of the best teams in the country.”
That all starts against Grand View. The Vikings won their first 36 matches last season before losing in four sets to Viterbo (Indiana) in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. The Lady Warriors, who finished 26-8, advanced to the NAIA Final Four before losing to eventual national champion Park (Missouri) University.
Park, which finished 36-1, is ranked first in the poll with 498 points and 18 first-place votes. Columbia (Missouri) is second with 480.
The Lady Warriors are one of five Great Plains Athletic Conference teams in the top 25. Northwestern is No. 7 while Dordt is No. 11. Hastings (14) and Jamestown (20) are also ranked while Morningside received votes.
“Our conference is going to be very tough, once again,” Giesselmann said. “You have to be ready to play every night or you are going to lose.”
Prior to the game against Grand View, Midland will recognize and celebrate members of Fremont and the surrounding area that came together after flooding in March. A community tailgate will take place at 6 outside the Wikert Event Center.
“The Fremont community was really affected by the flooding, but the response by residents was unbelievable,” Giesselmann said. “The tailgate is a good way to recognize those people.”
A special slide show will be displayed between the second and third games. Some area residents will also be recognized for their community work.