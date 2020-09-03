Midland releases guidelines for fan attendance

Midland released its fan attendance guidelines for the upcoming fall sports season Thursday morning.
“With these guidelines, we hope to provide the safest environment for all student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans,” the press release stated.
- Fans are expected to refrain from attending events while experiencing one or more symptoms related to COVID-19.
- Masks will be required for all fans at all competitions. This includes outdoor facilities as well as indoors.
- Capacity will be limited at all venues this season per local health guidelines. As of August 31, outdoor facilities will be allowed 75% capacity, and indoor venues will be allowed 50% capacity.
- Pre and Post-Game tailgates and gatherings, not sponsored by Midland University or Midland Athletics, are prohibited at all home events.
- Concessions will be available at home volleyball, football, and basketball games. Fans are permitted to remove face coverings while eating or drinking items purchased at the concession stand but are asked to reapply face coverings after.
- All fans and spectators will be asked to socially distance upon entering the facility. This includes while entering and exiting, and is not limited to the seating area.
- There will be no spectator or fan access to the playing surface before, during, or after the contest. Any interaction with student-athletes or coaches should occur in an area where safe social distancing can occur.
- Printed programs will not be available at any games this year. Digital rosters, game notes, and other information will be available digitally. QR codes will be posted at each venue on game days.
- Extra effort will be given to fully disinfect the playing venue before the competition. This includes high touch surfaces throughout as well as team areas.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be prevalent throughout the venue and accessible to fans, players, coaches, and staff.
- While we pride ourselves on sportsmanship, teams will not shake hands before or after the competition.
