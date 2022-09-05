Midland rides defense to 7th straight Watchorn-McLaughlin trophy

Midland rode its defense to the program’s seventh-straight Watchorn-McLaughlin trophy Saturday, outlasting Hastings 14-10 at Heedum Field.

The Warriors offense, after scoring on the opening drive, sputtered for most of the afternoon, leaving the defensive unit to keep the game in front of Midland.

“We were told to pick the offense up, it was either make a play to change the momentum or get a score on defense,” said Midland junior linebacker Xavier Green. “At the end of the day, we made a play and held our offense up no matter what the score was.”

The offense did its part on its penultimate drive of the game, going 49 yards on nine plays, converting a fourth and five along the way for the go-ahead score with eight minutes, 37 seconds left in the game. .

It was a Garrison Beach hook up with Kalynd Coats from 30 yards out that propelled the Warriors in front, the second scoring connection between the pair in the game.

“It didn’t look good through three quarters,” said coach Jeff Jamrog. “I knew if we could survive the third, and get into the fourth with the wind our chances were good. Give Hastings credit. They played really hard and they’ve got a really good defense.”

After the score, Midland’s defense took over.

The unit gave up two first downs before forcing a Hastings punt, then after Midland ate up three minutes of clock came out to get the final stop of the contest.

Green rose to the occasion on the final defensive series, securing two sacks—an 11 yard loss on second down and an eight yard blast on fourth down to effectively seal the win.

“We picked each other up and at the end, we knew what we had to do and stayed poised,” said Midland junior linebacker Xavier Green.

Green finished with seven tackles, three for a loss and two sacks as Midland got to Hastings quarterback.

The junior from Houston, Texas had a momentum-swinging stop in the first quarter, dropping Hastings running back Brett Simonsen for a one-yard loss on fourth and goal from the Midland five to keep the Broncos off the board.

The Warriors defensive unit limited Hastings to just 200 yards of total offense.

Taking away Hastings’ one explosive play of the afternoon, a 62-yard touchdown pass from John Zamora to Toryian Tubbs which tied the game at 7-7 in the middle of the second quarter, the Broncos moved the ball just 138 yards on 63 plays.

The Warriors were especially good on third down, allowing Hastings to convert on just 3 of 16 attempts.

Midland’s opening score featured a heavy dosage of Trevor Jones, who finished the day carrying the ball 24 times for a team-leading 86 yards. The sophomore carried the ball five times for 22 yards, but the big play came on a pass interference call against the Hastings defense which set up the Warriors on the Broncos six yard-line.

Three plays later, Beach found Coats in the back of the end zone for the first six points of the game.

Following the early offense, Midland struggled to get anything going.

The busiest man for the Warriors was punter Cole Lundy, who was called upon nine times and averaged 35.2 yards a punt.

Beach threw the first of his two interceptions in the second quarter, which set up Hasting’s game tying score. He finished the day 12 of 31 for 74 yards.

River Walker also got a spell at quarterback, going 0 for 3 and also carrying the ball four times for -6 yards (gaining 10 yards and losing 16).

Beach’s second interception also set up Hasting’s second score as a pick at the Midland 32 allowing the Broncos to tack on a field goal to lead 10-7 at the 11:37 mark of the third quarter.

Beach had a third pick waved off on a Hastings penalty on the following possession.

“Offensively, it wasn’t one of our better days,” Jamrog said. “We’ve got to learn from today and get better. It is always great to get a win, especially in the GPAC.”

Midland totaled 191 yards of offense on 77 plays.

Midland (2-0, 1-0 GPAC) will travel to Doane Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a 12-10 win over Concordia which featured Doane winning on four field goals.