Midland University conducted its annual half-marathon recently.
Runners competed in 50-degree weather, but had to cope with a challenging crosswind in the 13.1-mile race.
Braden Curnow of Dakota State University won the men's division in 1:10.51 while Jada Anderson of Dakota State won the women's division in 1:30.35. Her teammate, Jacia Christiansen was second in 1:30.56.
Curnow and Anderson were among the 43 athletes from 12 schools that competed in the event.
Alex France was the lone Midland runner in the men's division. He finished seventh in 1:15.10.
For the women, Fremont native Vivian Sanchez of the Warriors was 13th in 1:42.40. Teammate Ally Muessel was 14th in 1:44.02 while Victoria Bitz was 18th in 1:51.35.
“The athletes ran well, but the wind caused the times to be a little slower than expected,” Midland coach Daniel Gerber said.