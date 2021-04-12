Midland salvages split with Concordia

Midland softball's win streak came to an end in the Warriors GPAC opener, but Midland salvaged a doubleheader split with Concordia Sunday behind a three-hit shutout from freshman pitcher Aliyah Rincon.

Midland’s record moves to 20-7 overall and 8-2 in the GPAC while Concordia sits at 19-6 overall and 5-4 in the league.

Game One: Concordia 6, Midland 3

Concordia got ahead in the opening inning, taking a 1-0 lead after a sacrifice fly scored a runner from third. Midland responded in the second when a single from Diana Nisbett scored Roni Foote and Sierra Athow. The Bulldogs were able to pick up a strikeout to end the threat, but the Warriors held a narrow 2-1 lead. Momentum swung back in the way of the Bulldogs as a single up the middle plated two in the bottom of the inning, giving the lead back to the home team at 3-2.