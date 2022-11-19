Midland set to host Indiana Tech

The moment Midland volleyball has been waiting for has finally arrived.

The No. 3 Warriors will start NAIA tournament play Saturday, hosting Indiana Institute of Technology for the Opening Round of the national tournament.

Midland earned an at-large berth following a 25-4 season. The Warriors were runners-up in the Great Plains Athletic Conference during the regular season and have been ranked in the top five of the NAIA Coaches’ Poll since the preseason.

This will be the Warriors’ ninth appearance in the tournament and third consecutive.

Indiana Tech earned its bid by finishing runner-up in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament. Indiana Tech, also the Warriors, will enter the opening round with a 28-7 record and are making their first appearance since 2011.

The match is one of 24 opening-round contests at campus locations across the nation. Winners of those matches will advance to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa for pool play beginning on November 30.

The tournament runs through December 6 when the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Champion will be crowned.

The 24-team national championship final site pool play match-ups will be announced on Sunday, November 20, on NAIA.org by 5:00 p.m.

Doors for the 1 p.m. match today will open at noon.