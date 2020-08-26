 Skip to main content
Midland shares 3rd place in GPAC preseason coaches' poll
Midland shares 3rd place in GPAC preseason coaches' poll

  Updated
Midland Warrior

The GPAC preseason football coaches’ poll, released Wednesday, has Midland in a share of third place with Dordt.

The Warriors are coming off an 8-3 campaign last season and tallied 60 points.

To no surprise, two-time defending national champion Morningside tops the preseason poll, earning all nine available first place votes and 81 points.

Northwestern, the Mustang’s week one opponent, earned the only other first place vote and 73 points.

With no media day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional media poll was not taken.

2020 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches' Poll

Place Team Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Morningside 81 (9)

2. Northwestern 73 (1)

3t. Dordt 60

3t. Midland 60

5. Briar Cliff 44

6. Doane 38

7. Concordia 37

8. Hastings 23

9. Dakota Wesleyan 22

10. Jamestown 12

