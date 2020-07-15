Midland shotgun coach Erickson retires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After eight years as the head coach for Midland University shotgun, Bret Erickson has announced his retirement.

Erickson, a Blair, Nebraska native and a Midland alumnus (’82), was named the inaugural coach of the program in the fall of 2012 and has built the Warriors into one of the top teams competing in the ACUI (Association of College Unions—International).

“We are grateful for Bret’s dedication in not only starting the shotgun sports program here at Midland but also building the program into one of the best in the nation over the past eight years,” said Dave Gillespie, Midland Director of Athletics. “Under his guidance, we’ve consistently been in contention as a team at national shooting contests and have won numerous events and conference titles. His knowledge of the sport and experience competing at the highest level has been invaluable to our student-athletes and will be dearly missed. We want to wish him the best in his retirement.”

Before becoming the head coach at Midland, Erickson had a distinguished career as a marksman on the national stage. Erickson was a member of the USA National Shooting team for 25 years with accolades and accomplishments that include being a six-time national champion and a member of four USA Olympic teams (1992, 1996, 2004, and 2008).