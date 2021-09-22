Midland shotgun finishes third at home meet

Midland University’s Shotgun team hosted their annual shoot at Lincoln Trap and Skeet this past weekend.

Midland placed third as a team with a score of 1864 while Fort Hays State won the team title with a 908 and Concordia took runner-up with a 1867.

Midland’s Amy Crawley shot perfect on skeet with 100/100. Her performance at the shoot winning her Warrior of the Week. Casey Peterson and Devin Huguenot were perfect in American Trap with a score of 100/100 and Mattison Russell won high female with 48/50 in Doubles Skeet.

Midland took first place in American Trap with a total of (score). Other top three scorers were Callahan Healy (99), Charlie Watchel (99), and Ben Lowe (98).

Skeet was also won by the Warriors. Other top four scorers were Adin Doll (99), Mason Adelin (97), Ben Lowe (97), and tied for fifth was Jace Garza and Kameron Martin (96).

Doubles Skeet took third with other top four scorers Mason Andelin (48), Jace Garza (46), Adin Doll (46), and Josh Randall (45).

Sporting Clays top five performers were Devin Huguenot (95), Derek Dishman (94), Jace Garza (93), Mason Andelin (92), and tied for fifth Charlie Watchel and Casey Peterson (90). The Warriors' team took third.