Midland shotgun runner-up at Hastings Invite

The Midland shotgun team finished runner-up at the two-day Hastings Broncos Invitational hosted at the Heartland Shooting Park in Grand Island.

Midland finished with a total score of 1,829, just 16 points behind first-place Concordia University and 23 points ahead of Iowa Western Community College.

The Warriors were competitive in all five of the events (trap, skeet, skeet doubles, sporting clay, and super sporting).

Midland found the most success in super sporting where they earned a first-place finish.

The Warriors team of Callahan Healy (48), Dalton Wilcox (47), Joshua Randell (47), Derek Dishman (47), and Wyatt Denna (47) combined for a 236-point finish.

Midland earned multiple runner-up rankings by narrow margins. They finished second by three points in skeet, two points in skeet doubles, and four points in sporting clay.

Wilcox paced the Warriors in the shoot with an individual score of 358, ranking 7th overall while Kameron Martin took home 13th place with a total score of 354.

Midland will compete in the Wayne State Shoot beginning Saturday, Oct. 23. The two-day shoot will take place in Lincoln.

