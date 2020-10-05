Midland Shotgun squad wins Bulldog Invitational

The Midland Shotgun team was back in action this past weekend as the Warriors competed at the Bulldog Invitational.

The Warriors claimed the Sporting Clay team champions with junior Dino Manuel (186), junior Derek Dishman (179), sophomore Callahan Healy (178), senior Kaleb Scherer (178), and sophomore Jace Garza (175).

Midland also finished as the team champions in the Super Sporting event where Healy (94) and Wilcox (96) competed again, as well as, freshman Adin Doll (90), senior Hunter Reinig (90), freshman Kameron Martin (89).

These efforts resulted in a team Highest Overall Award (HOA) for Manuel, Healy, Wilcox, Scherer, and Dishman. This was the first time all season Midland has earned these honors, as a team, after being runner-up for this award the past two shoots.

Manuel finished first place in the male Sporting Clay event with a score of 186, as well as finishing as the runner-up male HOA (273) in the shoot. Not far behind, Healy finished third in male HOA with a total score of 272.

Dishman finished third in the Sporting Clay event with a score of 179 and in the Super Sporting event Wilcox finished third with a score of 96.