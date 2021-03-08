Midland shotgun takes runner-up at Doane

Midland University’s shotgun team was back in action this weekend as they competed in the Doane Invitational.

The Warriors finished runner-up overall and runner-up in the Skeet, Sporting Clays, and American Trap team events.

“We had some solid scores come from Saturday’s Skeet and Sporting events but we all could have picked up a few here and there,” said coach Jake McThenia. “Sunday was windy and gave everyone a challenge. We stepped up there and had some more solid scores. I am still proud of this group and we look to get better for Nationals in two weeks.”

A Warriors team of Canyon Ferris (98), Dino Manuel (98), Dalton Wilcox (98), Hunter Reinig (96), and Kaleb Scherer (96) scored a total of 486 in the Skeet team event finishing behind only FHSU who won the event with 495 total points.

In the Sporting Clays team event, Warriors Ben Lowe (92), Dino Manuel (91), Dalton Wilcox (88), Canyon Ferris (88), Hunter Reinig (88) combined for a score of 450 to earn a second-place finish behind FHSU’s 469 total points.

Warriors Adin Doll (99), Callahan Healy (99), Hunter Reinig (99), Jace Garza (98), Dino Manuel (97) finished the American Trap event with a score of 492. After tying with FHSU for first place, the Warriors fell short in the shoot-off 39/50 to 27/50.