Midland shotgun team picks up wins at OPSU Aggie shootout

Midland’s shotgun team resumed their season this weekend at the OPSU Aggie shootout and even after their month-long lay-off the Warriors showed no sign of rust in yet another solid performance.

The Warriors were dominant in both team and individual scoring, finding themselves ranked near or at the top on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Overall, the Warriors were winners of all three team events. A team of sophomore Jace Garza (100), senior Canyon Ferris (99), junior Derek Dishman (98), junior Dino Manuel (98), and junior Dalton Wilcox (96) placed first in the team Skeet event. Individually, Garza’s score of 100 was the only perfect score in the event and earned him a first-place finish.

Next, the Warriors placed first in the Sporting Clay event with a team of senior Hunter Reinig (79), Garza (75), Manuel (75), Ferris (74), and Wilcox (72).

Individually, senior Emily Overturf placed first in the female’s Sporting Clay event with a score of 61.

“The windy conditions definitely were a factor for the sporting clays but they held it together and got the sweep,” said assistant coach Drew Cropper.