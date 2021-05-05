Midland shutout by Jamestown in GPAC tournament

Back-to-back walks set up Sierra Athow with the bases loaded. The senior deposited a single into right field, bringing home the first run of the game.

Prai came through with the big hit in the sixth, singling to left field to score a run.

The Warriors were able to draw a pair of two-out walks to load the bases then bring in a run to finish off their scoring for the day.

The Chargers threatened to break up the shutout in the seventh with a lead-off single, but starter Hailee Fliam finished off her complete game with a lineout and a ground out for her 14th complete game of the season, moving to 15-5 on the season.

She allowed just three hits while striking out five and issuing two walks.

Midland got a similar performance out of Aliyah Rincon in the second game without the desired result.

The freshman went the distance, striking out seven while giving up just five hits.

"The pitchers were awesome," Heard said. "They had command, hit their spots, moved it around a little bit and did everything they needed to to win."

The only run Jamestown mustered came on the back of an error by Midland in the top of the sixth.