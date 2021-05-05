Midland shutout by Jamestown in GPAC tournament

Midland softball’s bats were quiet on the opening day of the GPAC tournament, scratching across three runs to top Briar Cliff 3-0 in the opening game of the day before being shut out for just the second time this season 1-0 by Jamestown in the four-team pod semifinals.
“I did not think that our intensity or the urgency that we needed to have to bring to a conference tournament was there,” said Midland coach Mike Heard.
The loss to Jamestown ends a 14-game win streak. MIdland currently sits at 33-8 on the season, eclipsing 30 wins for the third time in four years with the fourth being the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.
“We’ve got a certain approach to the way we play the game - the energy and attention that we bring to the game I think that’s been a huge key for us all year,” Heard said. “I just didn’t think it was there today.”
The Warriors came into the tournament fifth in the nation in runs per game, averaging 7.77 per game.
Midland was held without a run in 12 of the 14 innings Wednesday.
The Warriors produced their first run on the day against Briar Cliff in the bottom of the fifth to break a 0-0 tie.
Emily Prai started the frame with a single then moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt from Andrea Cespedes.
Back-to-back walks set up Sierra Athow with the bases loaded. The senior deposited a single into right field, bringing home the first run of the game.
Prai came through with the big hit in the sixth, singling to left field to score a run.
The Warriors were able to draw a pair of two-out walks to load the bases then bring in a run to finish off their scoring for the day.
The Chargers threatened to break up the shutout in the seventh with a lead-off single, but starter Hailee Fliam finished off her complete game with a lineout and a ground out for her 14th complete game of the season, moving to 15-5 on the season.
She allowed just three hits while striking out five and issuing two walks.
Midland got a similar performance out of Aliyah Rincon in the second game without the desired result.
The freshman went the distance, striking out seven while giving up just five hits.
"The pitchers were awesome," Heard said. "They had command, hit their spots, moved it around a little bit and did everything they needed to to win."
The only run Jamestown mustered came on the back of an error by Midland in the top of the sixth.
The Jimmies worked with the lead-off base runner by moving her up to second with a sacrifice bunt then brought her in with a single to center field.
The Warriors, who rank fifth in the nation at 10.4 hits per game, were held to just one - a double by Katlin Anders in the first inning - in the loss.
Midland will play again Thursday at noon against the winner of Northwestern and Briar Cliff for a spot in the pod championship game.
The Warriors would need to beat Jamestown twice to advance to the tournament championship series.