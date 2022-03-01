Midland shutouts Peru State in home opener

Midland softball (RV) took down Peru State 2-0 in the Warriors home opener Monday at Christensen Field.

Midland took a one-run lead in the bottom of the first as Aliyah Rincon doubled to left and drove in Emily Prai who start the inning with a single through the right side of the infield.

Peru State flirted with a rally in the top of the second. They worked the bases loaded with a hit-by-pitch, single to right, and a walk. After a strikeout by Rincon, the Bobcats grounded into a 6-4-3 double play executed by Carly Pfitzer, Mia Orduna, and Sheridan Wayne.

Later in the game, Wayne delivered the insurance run with a hard-hit double to the left-center gap, scoring Orduna who started off the bottom of the 6th with a double of her own.

Rincon when the complete game, pitching all seven innings without allowing a run. Outside of the 2nd inning, she allowed just two more runners. She had four strikeouts and walked two batters.

Monday's contest was the earliest home date for the Warriors in the past two decades.

Midland will travel to Wichita, Kansas this weekend for the Friends Invitational on March 4-5. The Warriors will face Mount Mercy, MidAmerica Nazarene, and Saint Mary on Friday. On Saturday, they’ll face host-school Friends and Benedictine. Games will be held at Two Rivers Youth Complex.

