Midland shuts out Hastings on homecoming

It took just 36 seconds for Midland to secure the lead in a wire-to-wire throttling of Hastings Saturday at Heedum Field, 43-0, to claim the Watchorn-McLaughin trophy.
This is the fifth straight year the Warriors have won the rivalry match-up.
“I thought we played well in all three sides of the ball, hats off to the defense,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said. “Any time you can get a shutout that is huge.”
Senior Keenan Smith, who finished with a team-high 101 yards on 14 carries, took his second carry of the day 70 yards up the Midland sideline for the first score of the day at the 14:24 mark of the opening stanza.
“We’ve been waiting for him pop some runs and he has been close on some home run hitters and he was able to do that,” Jamrog said.
The Warriors added to its early dominance with Will Wagner sneaking in a two-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead.
River Walker added to Midland’s lead with a 16-yard scamper at the 4:46 mark to make it a 15-0 lead.
Walker extended Midland’s lead with a seven-yard touchdown pass to finish off a 12-play, 84-yard drive early in the second quarter.
Darrin Gentry put the exclamation mark on the end of the first half, bringing in a bobbled one-handed catch for a 46-yard score and a 29-0 lead going into the half.
The Midland defense, which posted its first shutout of the season in the win, got on the scoreboard with Courtney Chandler taking a John Zaomra pass back to the house with a 27-yard pick-six.
The Warriors defense held Hastings to 306 yards of offense. The Broncos were just 6 of 20 on third down and 0 of 2 on fourth down.
Midland has allowed just three points in the last two weeks
“We just aren’t giving up the big play and making them earn everything,” Jamrog said. “The field position has been good and making them drive 70, 80 yards against our defense, I like our chances if we don’t give up a big play.”
Walker put the finishing touches on his career passing day with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Ternus with 11:54 left in the game.
“I wish it would have been a little cleaner second half after getting out to a 29-0 lead, but a lot of kids played today which is great morale for everyone in the program,” Jamrog said.
Midland’s offense went for 484 yards with Walker accounting for 321 yards on 20 of 28 passing with three touchdowns.
“The last two weeks, I think (Walker) has really thrown the ball with velocity,” Jamrog said. “Against Morningside I think he was kind of floating it and coach (Wes) Fleming worked on it with him.”
Gentry was Walker’s top target, hauling in five passes for 89 yards while Austin Harris added four receptions for 63 yards.
Midland hits the road in week five, traveling to Dakota Wesleyan Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a 29-26 win over Doane and are 1-3 on the year.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
