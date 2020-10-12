Midland shuts out Hastings on homecoming

The Midland defense, which posted its first shutout of the season in the win, got on the scoreboard with Courtney Chandler taking a John Zaomra pass back to the house with a 27-yard pick-six.

The Warriors defense held Hastings to 306 yards of offense. The Broncos were just 6 of 20 on third down and 0 of 2 on fourth down.

Midland has allowed just three points in the last two weeks

“We just aren’t giving up the big play and making them earn everything,” Jamrog said. “The field position has been good and making them drive 70, 80 yards against our defense, I like our chances if we don’t give up a big play.”

Walker put the finishing touches on his career passing day with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Ternus with 11:54 left in the game.

“I wish it would have been a little cleaner second half after getting out to a 29-0 lead, but a lot of kids played today which is great morale for everyone in the program,” Jamrog said.

Midland’s offense went for 484 yards with Walker accounting for 321 yards on 20 of 28 passing with three touchdowns.