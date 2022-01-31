Midland slips up against Doane

Midland took a narrow lead into the fourth quarter but ultimately fell to Doane, 84-77, Saturday.

The loss drops their record to 8-14 overall and 4-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), while Doane moves up to 10-14 overall and 4-12 in the conference.

Emma Shepard led the team with nine points in the opening quarter as Midland built a six-point lead with 2:10 left in the period.

Doane responded with six straight points, leaving the game tied at 21 after 10 minutes of play.

The teams traded baskets and runs in the second quarter. As halftime came closer the Warriors trailed by one before Kennedy Darner stepped up and knocked down a three-pointer to put them up by two heading into the intermission, 42-40.

The trading of baskets continued in the third quarter between the two teams. Kara Jennings stepped up for Midland in the period with six points off of a pair of long-distance shots to keep things even with the Doane.

The lead remained two points, 64-62, heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers came out hot in the fourth, scoring 10 straight points to take control of the game.

Their lead was cut down to just four points with 2:43 on the clock as Peyton Wingert converted a three-point play with a layup and free throw.

Wingert showed continued consistency for the Warriors with another double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds. She also added five assists to her total. Darner found her home with 15 points from behind the arc while Emma Shepard and Jennings both had 13 points.

Midland (8-14, 4-11 GPAC) will Concordia (12-10, 9-7 GPAC) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

