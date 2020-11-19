Midland soccer ends fall on high-note

The Warriors men’s soccer team ended their fall slate on a high-note, routing Presentation 10-1 Wednesday night.
Midland came out aggressive early with three goals in the first 18 minutes of action. Senior Jared Money put the Warriors ahead as Tommaso Visconti found him cutting through the left side of the box. He flicked it up over the keeper, just inside the far post in the 8th minute.
In the 12th minute, Thomas Crawford scored his first goal of the game with a low line-drive from about 8 yards out on the right side of the box. Carlos Covo assisted on the eventual game-winner.
Just into the 18th minute of action, Visconti would get the first of his three goals on the day as he chipped the ball over the last defender and off the keeper’s gloves for the Warriors’ third goal of the game.
Midland would add three more before the intermission. First, it was Liam Brandso rising about the defense and heading home a ball sent in by Money in the 29th minute.
Then it was Crawford scoring his second goal of the day. He took a soft touch into the box on the right side and then blasted the ball just past the out-of-position keeper who was hugging the near post.
In the 42nd minute of play Money cashed in his second goal of the day as Visconti found him again on another crash into the box. At the intermission, Midland had outshot the Saints, 10 to 1.
After the break, the sun came out for a bit and shined down on the home team for a minute as the Saints scored in the 48th minute. After a poor turnover by Midland in their backline, Presentation’s Kotaro Okada had a free lane to the box and made easy work of the one on one against the Warriors’ keeper.
That would be the only bright spot on the day for Presentation as Midland held them scoreless on four shots the rest of the way.
Visconti would get the goal back in the 57th as the Saints had a hard touch bounce right into Visconti’s lap and he used his left foot to power it to the back of the net with the keeper caught off guard after the turnover just outside the box.
After a bit of non-action, Dalton Stodieck scored his first goal of the year in his first action. He found himself all alone on the back post after a slight touch by Crawford froze the keeper in the 72nd minute.
To round of the scoring Visconti and Brandso connected for the final two goals. First, it was Brando finding Visconti who headed the ball for a hat trick in the 80th minute. Then, five minutes later Visconti found Brandso who snuck it past the keeper for the Warriors’ 10th goal of the game.
The game was rather quick and clean with only 18 fouls called throughout with no cards. Midland outshot Presentation 19 to 6 over the 90 minutes and held a 5 to 3 advantage in corner kicks.
Marco Moresco played the first half, earning the win, while Gunnar Bragi Jonasson was in net the final 45 minutes.
