Midland soccer ends fall on high-note

After the break, the sun came out for a bit and shined down on the home team for a minute as the Saints scored in the 48th minute. After a poor turnover by Midland in their backline, Presentation’s Kotaro Okada had a free lane to the box and made easy work of the one on one against the Warriors’ keeper.

That would be the only bright spot on the day for Presentation as Midland held them scoreless on four shots the rest of the way.

Visconti would get the goal back in the 57th as the Saints had a hard touch bounce right into Visconti’s lap and he used his left foot to power it to the back of the net with the keeper caught off guard after the turnover just outside the box.

After a bit of non-action, Dalton Stodieck scored his first goal of the year in his first action. He found himself all alone on the back post after a slight touch by Crawford froze the keeper in the 72nd minute.

To round of the scoring Visconti and Brandso connected for the final two goals. First, it was Brando finding Visconti who headed the ball for a hat trick in the 80th minute. Then, five minutes later Visconti found Brandso who snuck it past the keeper for the Warriors’ 10th goal of the game.