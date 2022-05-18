Midland softball ends year on 8-0 loss

The Midland softball team's season came to a close Wednesday in an 8-0 shutout loss in five innings to No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan University.

“We had a successful year winning our conference regular season,” said coach Beth Singleton. “We had a young team this season that grew throughout, thanks in part to solid senior leadership. They have been a part of several great teams the past few seasons.”

Indiana Wesleyan struck for a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. They hit a pair of home runs, a two-run shot in the 1st and a solo homer in the 2nd. The Midland defense found their groove in the 3rd and 4th, as they set the Wildcats down in order and then worked around a two-out single.

The Warriors’ bats were held to a lone hit in the loss with Aliyah Rincon singling to centerfield.

Midland’s best chance on offense came in the 4th as Hailee Fliam earned a trip to first after getting hit by a pitch. Halle Meyer joined her on the bases with one out as she reached on a fielder’s choice and then Carly Pfitzer loaded the bases with a walk.

The threat ended a batter later as the Warriors lined into a double play.

Rincon started and went 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. In relief, Fliam went the rest of the way, pitching 3.1 innings in her final outing as a Warrior.

Midland’s season ends with a 38-12 record.

The Warriors won the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title with a 19-3 mark, sweeping eight conference double-headers on their way to their fourth straight NAIA Opening Round appearance.

