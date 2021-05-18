Midland softball falls in opening round championship game

No. 25 Midland softball’s season came to a close Tuesday in an 11-1 loss to No. 20 Ottawa University in the NAIA Opening Round Championship Game.
Elimination Tuesday started with a 7-3 win over No. 2 Oklahoma City University to advance the Warriors to their second opening round championship game under head coach Mike Heard.
Midland finishes the year with an overall record of 40-10, winning both the GPAC regular season and tournament titles.
The Warriors shattered the school record for home runs in a season with 55 on the year. The team ranked third in the NAIA in home runs per game (1.46) and boasted three players who hit double-digit homers.
Game One Midland 7, Oklahoma City 3: Oklahoma City struck first, going up 2-0 after two innings of play behind heads-up base running.
The lead was short-lived as the Warriors exploded for six runs in the top of the third. Midland loaded the bases with two singles and a walk, bringing Katlin Anders to the plate with one gone. The senior did what she does best, belting a grand slam over the left-field wall for a 4-2 Midland lead.
Bobbi Singleton followed the excitement with a single to left field to get things going again, and Roni Foote got in on the homer action with her 13th of the season over the right-field fence. The Stars were forced to make a pitching change, and a pair of outs followed to hold Midland’s lead at 6-2.
The Stars plated a run in the bottom of the fourth after loading the bases, but Midland’s defense got out of the jam to keep the lead at 6-3.
Anders answered right back in the top of the fifth with her second home run of the game (12th of the year) to bring the lead back to four at 7-3. OCU continued to put balls in play, but the home team couldn’t string anything together as the game moved to the bottom of the seventh.
The Stars led off the frame with an infield single, but Aliyah Rincon answered back with her fifth strikeout of the game. The Warriors picked up a fly out to put two outs on the board, and a grounder to second resulted in the final out of the contest, securing a 7-3 Midland win.
Rincon scattered 11 hits in the complete game effort.
Game Two Ottawa 11, Midland 1 (six innings): Midland jumped on the Braves early as Emily Prai led things off with a triple.
The freshman scored on a wild throw moments later to bring things to 1-0. Ottawa answered in the second inning with a two-out double down the left-field line to score the runner from first. The tie held until the fifth inning when the Braves broke things open.
Ottawa pushed the go-ahead across on a hit-by-pitch, bringing on a Midland pitching change with Rincon entering the circle.
The Warriors looked to have the final out on an infield fly, but miscommunication gave the Braves another opportunity. Ottawa took advantage and pushed across four more runs to take a 6-1 edge.
Ottawa continued with the momentum, plating another five runs in the top of the sixth to push the score to run-rule territory.