Midland softball falls in opening round championship game

No. 25 Midland softball’s season came to a close Tuesday in an 11-1 loss to No. 20 Ottawa University in the NAIA Opening Round Championship Game.

Elimination Tuesday started with a 7-3 win over No. 2 Oklahoma City University to advance the Warriors to their second opening round championship game under head coach Mike Heard.

Midland finishes the year with an overall record of 40-10, winning both the GPAC regular season and tournament titles.

The Warriors shattered the school record for home runs in a season with 55 on the year. The team ranked third in the NAIA in home runs per game (1.46) and boasted three players who hit double-digit homers.

Game One Midland 7, Oklahoma City 3: Oklahoma City struck first, going up 2-0 after two innings of play behind heads-up base running.

The lead was short-lived as the Warriors exploded for six runs in the top of the third. Midland loaded the bases with two singles and a walk, bringing Katlin Anders to the plate with one gone. The senior did what she does best, belting a grand slam over the left-field wall for a 4-2 Midland lead.