Midland softball (RV) knocked off Benedictine College Sunday 3-2 in eight innings to wrap up the Warriors road trip to Kansas.

Mia Orduna put the Warriors on the board in the top of the second frame, singling in Aliyah Rincon, who led off the inning with a single of her own.

Benedictine, who upset the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the country last weekend, tied up the game in the home half of the 6th, notching an RBI single to square the game up at 1-1.

In extra innings, with the international tie-breaker in effect, the Warriors were able to plate two runs in the 8th. Sara Showalter earned a walk with Halle Meyer in as a runner at second, and then Emily Prai laid down a sacrifice bunt to move them into scoring position.

Keira Painter followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Meyer. Roni Foote singled up the middle to score Alexis Page who had come on to run for Showalter.

Leading by two runs, Midland was able to limit Benedictine to just one run in the bottom half of the 8th to preserve its victory, 3-2.

Aliyah Rincon was solid in the circle, going the complete game. She allowed two runs, both unearned, while striking out eight batters.

The Warriors and Ravens met after the conclusion of the McPherson tournament was called off on the account of wet conditions. Midland went 3-0 in the tournament with wins.

The Warriors got the tournament started Friday with a pair of shutout wins over Bethel (8-0) and Tabor (6-0).

After a pair of scoreless innings by both sides, the Warriors’ offense broke through for two runs in the third inning of the opening game against Bethel.

Foote blasted her eighth home run of the year, a two-run shot, to put Midland up 2-0.

An inning later, three runs came around to score with Emily Praj knocking in a pair with a single up the middle then coming in to score on a Painter single.

Midland added a run in the fifth on a Kevin Kight fielder's choice and two runs in the sixth on an Amanda Schmaderer single to invoke the 8-0 run rule.

Starter Paeton Coler allowed just four hits while picking up her third win of the year.

In the second game of the day, Rincon dominated from the circle, striking out 11 while allowing just three hits and one walk.

The Warriors would get the only offense it'd need in the first frame as Micaela Rodriguez drove in a pair of runs with a ground ball through the right side of the infield.

An inning later, Midland extended it's lead to 3-0.

The Warriors extended their lead to 6-0 in their final turn at the plate with an RBI triple by Foote followed by a two-run bomb by Pfitzer setting the final tally at 6-0.

Offense was at a premium Saturday morning as Midland slipped past Evangel 2-1.

The Warriors struck first with a Foote single, plating Praj.

Praj drove in what would stand as the winning run in the second, laying a bunt down the third base line to bring home Ariyana Crafton.

Evangel tallied their lone run in the fifth.

Midland (12-6) will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Peru State (2-10) in a one-game matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Peru, Nebraska with a JV game after.