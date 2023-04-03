Midland softball (RV) swept the College of Saint Mary in a doubleheader Sunday, 7-5 and 10-2.

Midland 7, CSM 5

The Warriors' offense put up three runs in the bottom of the first to take early control of game.

Keira Painter earned a one-out walk and then came around to score as Carly Pfitzer reached on an error by the shortstop. Aliyah Rincon drove in the second unearned run with a single and then Micaela Rodriguez drove in a run as she reached on a second error by the Flames in the inning.

Midland finished its scoring efforts in the second, tacking on four more runs.

CSM was able to get a run on the scoreboard in the top of the third as they turned a one-out single into a run with a stolen base and then an RBI blooper into right field.

The Flames' closed the gap to three runs in the fourth on back-to-back home runs with the first being a two-run shot.

Alexis Page came on in relief of Aliyah Rincon following the narrowing of the score to 7-3. Page settled in and went pitched the final four innings to secure her first win of the year. She allowed an unearned run in the 7th.

Midland 10, CSM 2

The second game of the doubleheader had a similar script for the opening act as Midland surged out to a 4-0 lead after the first.

The Warriors added two more runs in the third. Both sides tacked on a run in the fourth to keep Midland in front 5-1.

Midland put the game away in the sixth, invoking the run-rule with a five-run outburst.

Paeton Coler earned the complete game win in the circle, going 6.0 innings with two earned runs and three strikeouts.

Midland started the weekend with a sweep of Doane Saturday in the Warriors first GPAC action of the year. The Warriors took the opening game 1-0 and the second 5-2.

Fremont softball alum Anna Prauner accounted for half of Doane's hits against Midland in the 1-0 loss, going 2-for-3 with two singles.

Midland (19-6, 4-0 GPAC) will look to continue its 11-game winning streak Friday against Concordia (12-17, 1-5 GPAC).

The meeting between rivals is set for a 1 p.m. start at Plum Creek Park in Seward, Nebraska.