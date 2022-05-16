Midland softball opens NAIA tournament with extra innings win

Midland softball needed extra innings to secure the program’s first national tournament win since 2018 Monday afternoon.

The Warriors outlasted Lindsey Wilson 8-5 in eight innings with all 13 runs coming in the final three innings.

“It was a solid team win,” said Midland coach Beth Singleton. “We did a great job battling through adversity and taking the game back.”

Midland struck first after neither side was able to find a run through the first five frames.

Roni Foote put the Warriors on top 3-0 with a blast over the right-center field fence, scoring Emily PRaj and Aliyah Rincon, who reached on a single and a double, respectively.

The Blue Raiders got back within a run, 3-2, in the bottom of the inning with a two-run shot of their own.

Carly Pfitzer duplicated Foote’s blast in the top of the seventh, this time just a solo shot, to push Midland’s lead back to two runs.

Midland was unable to close out the game in regulation as Lindsey Wilson worked the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of seven and then scored two runs to tie it on a blooper to right field.

Midland put together their own two out rally in the eighth, taking back the lead on a Pfitzer RBI single followed by a two-run bomb from Sheridan Wayne

Warriors starter Rincon allowed a two-out home run in the bottom of the eight before shutting the door for the fine.

She scattered five hits while also striking out five in the win.

Midland (37-10) will face No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan, who are coming off an 11-0 win in five innings over Olivet Nazarene, at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

