Midland softball (RV) tallied three runs in the final two innings to knock off Peru State 6-3 Wednesday.

Both teams were able to get on the scoreboard in the first inning of the game pushed back one day due to weather.

Midland used a one-out single followed by an error on the outfield to get Keira Painter into scoring position. Roni Foote drove her in with a single to center field.

Peru State was able to notch a pair of runs as they hit a triple, followed by a single, with a runner already on bases with one out.

The Warriors tied the game up at 2-2 on a Painter RBI single to plate Sarah Showalter, who reached on a full-count walk.

The Bobcats regained their one-run lead in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run out to center field.

During the next half-inning, Carly Pfitzer led off with a single to left. Aliyah Rincon sacrificed her into scoring position with a bunt back to the circle. Amanda Schmaderer moved her up to third with a flyout to center. With two outs, Mia Orduna hit a pop-up that was misplayed by the shortstop. The Warriors were able to tie the game once more via the miscue by the Bobcats.

After a scoreless 5th for both sides, Pfitzer reached on a one-out error by the third baseman on a bunt. Rincon followed up with a double to left field, scoring the go-ahead run.

In the 7th, Midland was able to add a pair of insurance runs. With two on and two out, Foote drove in Prai and Painter with a double to right field.

Paeton Coler and Aliyah Rincon combined for the win in the circle.

Coler went 2-plus innings, striking out five batters while allowing one earned run and the solo homer to start the 3rd.

Rincon came on in relief and earned the win. She pitched 5.0 innings and struck out 13 Bobcats.

Of the 21 outs recorded by the Warriors. 18 of them came via a strikeout.

Midland (13-5) will make another in-state trip to Nebraska Wesleyan (11-5) on Wednesday.

First pitch between the Warriors and Prairie Wolves is now set for 4:00 p.m. on March 22 at Seng Park.

This will be the first meeting between the schools since NWU left the conference and the NAIA to join the NCAA Division III back in 2016. Midland owns a 12-8 advantage in the series since 2007.