Midland softball got it done.

For the first time since 2011, the Warriors will be in the NAIA World Series after knocking off No. 5 Oklahoma City 2-1 in a winner-take-all championship game Wednesday.

Emily Prai played the hero on the bases paths for the Warriors, scoring both runs.

She swiped home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 1-1, then scored on an Amanda Schmadere sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to return

All three Midland wins in the Opening Round tournament finished 2-1.

The Stars got their revenge against the Warriors in the opening game of the championship series, needing two wins to win the Opening Round tournament, with a 3-1 win.

The Warriors led 1-0 after a run in the third. Ariyana Crafton scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a walk.

Oklahoma City erased the lead in the top of the sixth, plating three runs with two outs, aided by a pair of Midland errors.

Aliyah Rincon tossed all 14 innings Wednesday, allowing seven hits while striking out four in game one then following up with a four-hit effort in game two. She did not walk a batter in 54 batters faced.

Midland will play in the NAIA World Series starting May 25 in Columbus, Georgia.