Two of the last three undefeated GPAC softball teams handed each other their first conference losses of the year Tuesday as Midland and Dordt split a doubleheader in Fremont.

The Defenders prevailed 2-1 in a 12 inning affair in game one before the Warriors secured game two 7-4 in regulation.

Only Northwestern remains unbeaten in GPAC play.

The split moves Midland to 22-7 overall and 7-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) while Dordt moves to 24-6 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.

Dordt 2, Midland 1 (12 innings)

The opening game of the doubleheader featured two of the top pitchers in the GPAC as Midland's Aliyah Rincon went toe-to-toe with Abby Kraemer of Dordt. The two aces went the distance, pitching all 12 innings for their side.

In the bottom of the 2nd, the Warriors struck first as Mia Orduna hit an RBI double through the left side. Amanda Schmaderer, who reached on a fielder's choice, came in to score all the way from first on the hit.

Two innings later, the Defenders manufactured a run as Karli Olsen led off a single and then advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. After a strikeout by Rincon, Ivy Terpstra drove in the tying run with an RBI double to right field.

Both pitchers settled in, working around the few base runners they saw up until the 10th inning when the international tie-breaker went into effect. Rincon and Kraemer rose to the challenge of a placed runner at second to start the innings, getting through the 10th and 11th unscathed.

In the 12th, Dordt used a sacrifice bunt to move the placed runner to third and then Lauren Steenstra laid down a second bunt back to the circle, allowing Emma Groen to score under the tag attempt from Ali Smith.

During the Warriors' final at-bat, Schmaderer laid down a sacrifice bunt to get Rincon over to third. Dordt was able to keep the tying run from scoring as they induced a ground out followed by an infield pop-up to end the game that lasted 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Rincon went the full 12 innings, tossing 161 pitches and earning a career-high 19 strikeouts. Kraemer was equally impressive, throwing 179 pitches in the contest and striking out 15 batters, one shy of tying her career best.

Midland 7, Dordt 4

After Dordt struck for a run in the top of the 1st, Midland responded with two runs in the bottom to take command of the game.

Rincon drove in Emily Prai and Roni Foote with an RBI double to left-center with two outs. Prai led off the inning with a single up the middle and then Foote drew a one-out walk.

Two innings later, Keira Painter got things started as she led off with a single through the middle of the infield. Carly Pfitzer drove her in from second with an RBI single. After a fielder's choice that failed to record an out, Amanda Schmaderer hit a single through the right side scoring Pfitzer from third and advancing Rincon up to bags.

Orduna followed suit with a nearly identical hit, driving the ball into right-center to score Rincon and move Schmaderer to third. Dordt would get back-to-back pop-ups to escape the inning with just three runs allowed.

Trailing 5-1, the Defenders attempted a rally in the top of the 5th. They were able to get a pair of singles to start the inning and then worked the bases loaded with a one-out hit-by-pitch. An RBI groundout score the first run and then a single up the middle produced two more as they pulled within a run, 5-4.

The Warriors struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the 6th. Pfitzer picked up a pair of RBIs with a one-out single through the right side. Prai and Painter both scored on the plate after they started the inning with a pair of singles.

For the game, Paeton Coler went seven innings and struck out a season-tying best six batters. She allowed four runs on six hits to improve her individual record to 7-1.

Midland (22-7, 7-1 GPAC) will have a quick turnaround as they continue their busy week of conference games, facing Hastings (12-16, 6-4 GPAC) Wednesday. Game one of the GPAC doubleheader is slated for 4 p.m. at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, Nebraska.