Midland softball stretches win steak to five

Midland softball extended its winning streak to five games behind shutout performances from junior Hailee Fliam and freshman Aliyah Rincon on Thursday afternoon in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.
The Warriors earned a 3-0 win over Doane University in game one and picked up an 8-0 no-doubter in the second game of the day.
Midland improves to 17-6 on the year and 5-1 in the GPAC while Doane drops to 17-14 overall and 4-2 in the league.
Game One: Midland 3, Doane University 0
The teams had a pitcher’s duel brewing through the first three innings of play as neither side could advance a runner past second base.
Katlin Anders changed things with one swing as the senior launched her fifth homerun of the season beyond the left-field fence to give the Warriors a 1-0 advantage.
Sierra Athow and Roni Foote followed with back-to-back base knocks to put a pair on the base paths. The two came around to score after Carly Pfitzer roped a double down the left-field line, bringing the score to 3-0.
Fliam went the distance in the circle, scattering six hits while striking out four.
Game Two: Midland 8, Doane University 0
The Warriors jumped on the Doane pitcher immediately with a leadoff single from Emily Prai.
Prai scored from first when Andrea Cespedes followed her up with a blistering double to the wall in left-center.
Cespedes crossed home plate thanks to a defensive error on the Tigers and brought the lead to 2-0 heading into the second inning.
Midland tacked on another run in the third when Athow doubled to left-center to score Cespedes.
The bottom of the fourth saw the Warriors scoring off a double from Prai to bring the lead to 4-0. Midland got another run as Ali Smith stole home to make it a 5-0 game.
Rincon got through the top of the fifth inning after giving up just her second hit of the day.
A strikeout and groundout preserved Midland’s 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Midland got off to a quick start in the inning, getting two runners on base via an error and a single.
Foote brought them both home with a double to left field, bringing the lead to 7-0.
Prai ended the game early with a sacrifice fly to left to score Pfitzer from third, earning Midland the 8-0 run-rule win. The shutout was Rincon’s fourth of the year.