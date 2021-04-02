Midland softball stretches win steak to five

The Warriors jumped on the Doane pitcher immediately with a leadoff single from Emily Prai.

Prai scored from first when Andrea Cespedes followed her up with a blistering double to the wall in left-center.

Cespedes crossed home plate thanks to a defensive error on the Tigers and brought the lead to 2-0 heading into the second inning.

Midland tacked on another run in the third when Athow doubled to left-center to score Cespedes.

The bottom of the fourth saw the Warriors scoring off a double from Prai to bring the lead to 4-0. Midland got another run as Ali Smith stole home to make it a 5-0 game.

Rincon got through the top of the fifth inning after giving up just her second hit of the day.

A strikeout and groundout preserved Midland’s 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

Midland got off to a quick start in the inning, getting two runners on base via an error and a single.

Foote brought them both home with a double to left field, bringing the lead to 7-0.