Midland softball sweeps Friends Invitational

Midland softball (RV) racked up five wins at the Friends Invitational over the weekend, outscoring their opponents 50-13.

The Warriors only close game came in the opener in a 2-0 win over Mount Marty (RV) before scoring 8-plus runs in their next four games.

Midland 2, Mount Mercy 0

In her first collegiate start, Paeton Coler went the distance for the shutout win. She scattered four hits and walked to others over the seven-inning game. She had three strikeouts as she pitched to her defense.

Mount Mercy’s pitcher held the Warriors’ offense in check most of the game, with the wind blowing out to right field at a steady pace. In the bottom of the third, Brianna Brabec made solid contact and got the ball into the wind and over the 200-foot wall in left field.

The following inning, Aliyah Rincon blasted a lead-off home run for an insurance run. Midland worked a runner into scoring position later in the inning, but couldn’t tack on any more runs.

Midland 10, MidAmerica Nazarene 1

After being bottled up in their first game of the day, the Midland offense exploded in their second game against MidAmerica Nazarene. The Warriors batted around in the opening inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring 8 runs.

Rincon was dominant in the circle. She tallied 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Midland 8, St. Mary 0

Hailee Fliam tossed a one-hitter in the opening game of the day against St. Mary. In her first outing of the tournament, she stifled the Spires with 9 strikeouts of the 15 batters she faced. The lone hit came in the top of the 4th on a single to center.

Offensively, Midland continued to showcase their hot bats with four extra-base hits including two home runs.

Midland 8, Friends 0

Rincon registered 10 strikeouts for the second-straight day on her way to a shutout win. She allowed just two hits and four total base runners in the five-inning outing. At the plate, Rincon was nearly as impressive with a three-hit game.

Midland broke through with three runs in the 1st, four in the 2nd, and then added the eighth run of the game in the 4th.

Midland 14, York 12

The Panthers jumped out early with five runs in the top of the 1st. The Warriors responded with four runs of their own in the bottom. Roni Foote drove in Emily Prai with a double, then scored on a double by Amanda Schmaderer.

Carly Pfitzer, who reached on a double as well, scored on the Schmaderer hit. With the bases loaded, Sarah Showalter singled home Schmaderer to pull Midland within a run.

York’s offense continued to churn out runs. They score three in the 2nd and three in the 3rd to build an 11-4 lead.

In the bottom of the 3rd, the Warriors got three runs back. After Brianna Brabec drove in Halle Meyer, Foote singled to left and drove in Prai. Brabec also came around to score on the play after an error by the left fielder.

The top of the 4th saw Midland’s defense settle in and they held York scoreless with Aliyah Rincon in the circle after coming on in relief in the 2nd inning. The Panthers got a two-out triple but left their runner stranded as the Midland defense tightened.

The energy and momentum carried over to the bottom half of the inning as Midland scored six runs to take the lead.

Sheridan Wayne got things going with an infield single, then Meyer was granted a pass to first base after taking a pitch off her body.

With two on and nobody out, Sarah Showalter blasted a double that scored both of her teammates and pulled the Warriors within a run.

Brabec singled on a bunt and then stole second to get two runners in scoring position. Prai moved Brabec to third and brought Wayne in with a single.

The inning kept rolling along with singles and stolen bases. Prai stole second. Then Rincon singled and drove in Brabec. Rincon moved up with a steal of second, then Smith drove her in with a single. Wayne followed up with an RBI single to score Rincon and Wayne drove in Rincon with a single. Wayne and Smith then pulled off a double steal but were left stranded as the Panthers struck out the 11th batter to come to the place in the inning.

Another scoreless inning for the Panthers was followed up by a one-run inning by the Warriors. In the bottom of the 5th, Rincon registered her second RBI with a groundout that scored Showalter.

Midland (9-3) will look to extend their six-game winning streak next weekend in the McPherson Tournament. The Warriors will play five games at the Wall Park Softball Complex in McPherson, Kansas on March 11-12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0