Midland softball outlasted Morningside 8-2 in a 13-inning marathon Thursday to advance to the GPAC tournament championship series.

The Warriors grabbed an early a one-run lead in the top of the third off a sacrifice fly by Emily Prai. Mia Orduna, who worked a lead-off walk and then advanced on a wild pitch and a groundout, scored to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Mustangs found a counter as they followed a lead-off single with a two-run home run.

Two innings later, with only six out to work with, the Warriors manufactured the game-tying run. Prai led off with a single through the left side and then found her way to third after a groundout and a single to left by Carly Pfitzer.

Amanda Schmaderer came through with a one-out sacrifice groundout, scoring Prai and advancing Pfitzer. That would the be last run in regulation as the game moved into extra innings.

Each team had its chances but couldn't garner enough momentum to produce a run through the next few innings.

With both starters still in the game and their pitch counts well into triple digits, it was only a matter of time before one team wore their opponent down.

In the top of the 13th, Schmaderer hit a lead-off double to give the Warriors a jolt of energy. Aliyah Rincon followed with a one-out single to put runners on the corners. Alexis Page hit a soft liner to first base and Schmaderer slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run.

After Orduna worked a walk to load the bases, Ariyana Crafton jumped on the first pitch and sliced a liner down the left-field line, scoring Rincon.

Morningside looked to keep the deficit at two as they recorded the second out, a line drive to the third baseman. Roni Foote had other plans as she uncorked a grand slam home run to put Midland in front 8-2.

In the bottom of the 13th, the Mustangs saw their first two batter pop and line out. They were able to convert back-to-back singles but a pop-up to Pfitzer at shortstop ended the game and punched the Warriors' ticket to the championship series.

Rincon and Ali Smith worked as the battery for Midland, going 13 innings with just two runs allowed and scattering nine hits. They produced 11 strikeouts as the Warriors picked up their 34th win of the year.

Up next for Midland (34-12) will be the 2023 GPAC Championship Series against No. 12 Northwestern (46-6). On Saturday, the teams will take the diamond at the American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center.

The Warriors and Raiders, who will both represent the conference in the NAIA Opening Round, will play a best-of-three series beginning at noon on May 6.