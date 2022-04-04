Midland splits doubleheader with Dordt

Midland softball split a doubleheader with Dordt Saturday, falling 2-0 in the first game and winning game two, 5-0.

Dordt 2, Midland 0

The Warriors’ offense struggled to get anything going in the first game. Dordt’s pitcher Abby Kraemer was clinical in the circle, striking out the first seven batters and not allowing a hit until the 4th inning.

Midland attempted to break the shutout in the 4th. Roni Foote earned a walk and then Aliyah Rincon advanced her to third base with a single to right field. A fly-out ended the inning and erased the Warriors’ momentum.

Still down 1-0, Midland attempted to tie the game in the top of the 6th. Emily Prai sparked the comeback effort with a double to left field and later advanced to third off of a Defender’s error. Two strikeouts and a fly-out quickly ended the Warriors’ push and another Dordt run in the bottom of the inning brought the contest to its final score, 2-0.

Hailee Fliam was strong in the circle for the Warriors. She allowed one earned run while also striking out seven batters.

Midland 5, Dordt 0

Aliyah Rincon threw a no-hitter, recording 12 strikeouts in the game and allowed just two runners on base all game with a pair of walks.

While Rincon was blanking Dordt’s offense in the circle, Midland’s bats came to life at the plate.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Emily Prai scored Sheridan Wayne with a triple to left-center field. On the ensuing at-bat, Rincon scored Prai with a single up the middle and the Warriors led 2-0.

Midland added to their lead with a run in each of the next three innings, scoring on a sacrifice fly in the 4th and 5th, and then scoring the game’s final run on a Dordt fielding error in the 6th.

Midland (19-6, 6-2 GPAC) will make up a doubleheader against No. 24 Morningside (15-7, 3-1 GPAC) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

