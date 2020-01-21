SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University earned a split with Morningside during a swimming dual recently.
The MU men picked up a 124-80 victory while the Mustangs prevailed 115-87 in the women’s dual.
Midland coach Ryan Bubb was happy with the Warriors’ performances.
“We had a fantastic meet on both sides,” he said. “Our men performed very well, especially without Tyler Penney and Scott Cain who swam in the TYR Pro series in Knoxville. I think it goes to show the depth that we have. We were able to beat our rival without two of our top swimmers.”
Michael Richmond, Jake Bell and Gabe Martinez won two events apiece for MU.
Richmond won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.23 and the 500 freestyle in 4:59.64. Bell took top honors in the 50 freestyle (22.47) and the 100 backstroke (55.57) while Martinez reigned in the 100 butterfly (52.35) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.32).
Caleb Miller won the men’s 1,000 freestyle in 10:22.60 while Joseph Berrick finished first in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.93.
Martinez joined Timothy Thies, Nick D’Andrea and Hayden Robbins in winning the 200 medley relay in 1:41.70.
Abby Bruck and Nerissa Wagner won two events apiece for the MU women.
Bruck earned first in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.07 and the 100 freestyle in 58.53. Wagner finished first in the 50 freestyle (26.68) and 100 backstroke (1:05.89).
Kadisyn Kircher won the 1,000 freestyle in 11:43.70 while teammate Gracie Lefholz beat the field in the 200 individual medley (2:27.53). Lefholz, Kircher, Bruck and Allyse Bell combined forces to win the 800 freestyle relay in 8:44.54.
“If our medley relay had not been disqualified, we would have been within 11 points with a couple women out because of injury,” Bubb said. “I think that is a testament to how hard the women’s team swam. We won seven events and it is clear that they are getting into championship season form.”
Midland will compete at 6 Saturday night at Nebraska Wesleyan.