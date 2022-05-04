Midland splits final doubleheader

Midland baseball wrapped up the regular season with a doubleheader split against Mount Marty Tuesday.

The Warriors dropped the first game of the day 10-1 before going into the postseason on the back of an 11-5 win.

Mount Marty 10, Midland 1

The Lancers jumped out early in the first game of the twin bill with a pair of runs in the top of the 1st. In the home half, the Warriors got a run back to cut into their early deficit on a Dakota Thornton solo home run, the Warriors only run of the game.

The Lancers’ offense plated five runs during the third off of five hits and then tacked on two more in the fifth on a hit and an error by Midland.

On the mound, Jacob Perez went 2 2/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs on six hits. Trey Nichols (2.1 innings) and Brandon Crepes (2.0 innings) went the rest of the way, surrendering three unearned runs down the stretch.

Midland 11, Mount Marty 5

The Warriors’ offense jumped out to an early lead in the second game, scoring four runs in the 1st inning at the plate.

Chase Reynolds led off with a single and then Peyton Garbers got on board with a one-out single to center field. Bakari Gayle advanced Reynolds to third with a sacrifice fly and then Alec Villanueva, who came on to run for Reynolds, scored on a wild pitch by the Lancers’ starter.

Kyle Weber hit a three-run homer to left-center to put the Warriors up 4-0 after one.

In the third, Mount Marty erased the deficit and reset the game with a grand slam. Two innings later, the Lancers took over the lead as their leadoff hitter gave way to a pinch-runner who stole second and got to third on a wild pitch. A single to left would drive him in, giving the visitors a 5-4 advantage.

In the sixth, the Warriors tied the game on a wild pitch, then a two-run single off the bat of Bakari Gayle plated to more runs.

Matt Ross kept it going with an RBI single through the right side.

Weber capped the frame with his second home run of the day, sending a blast over the left field fence for a three-run bomb.

The Warriors used six different hurlers on the game with Scott Tatum earning the win. He pitched a scoreless 6th inning, striking out a pair of batters.

Midland (25-20, 12-16 GPAC) will look to extend their season as they compete in the GPAC Postseason Tournament beginning this weekend.

The Warriors are the eight-seed and will face top-seeded Doane (35-10, 24-4 GPAC) on Friday at 3 p.m. The teams will be joined in Crete, Nebraska by fourth-seeded Morningside (31-15, 17-11 GPAC)) and fifth-seeded Jamestown (26-22, 15-12 GPAC).

The four teams will play a double-elimination tournament on Friday, Saturday, and Monday with the winner facing the winner of the Concordia Bracket on Tuesday in the GPAC Championship Game.

