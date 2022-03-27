Midland splits weekend slate with Morningside

Midland baseball split its weekend slate with Morningside, taking both games Saturday, 6-4 and 10-7, before dropping the pair of games Sunday, 1-0 and 4-3.

The Warriors are now 18-5 overall and 5-3 in the GPAC.

Midland 6, Morningside 4

After giving up a pair of runs in the top of the first, the Warriors settled in and ground out the win in the seven-inning game one. Midland got a run back in their half of the opening inning and then knotted the game with another run in the 2nd.

In the fourth, Bakari Gayle put the Warriors on top with a one-out home run over the centerfield fence. After Tyler Foster got on base with a two-out double, Chase Reynold drove him in two batters later to make it 4-2.

An inning later, Peyton Garbers drove in the eventual game-winning run with a single down the right-field line. Trey Rodriguez, who came on a courtesy-runner for the catcher, scored from first on the hit.

Morningside made things interesting in the sixth, scoring a pair of runs on a double.

Keegan Adams struck out two Mustangs with a flyout to left-field sandwiched in between for the save.

Hilton Mehrmann earned the win as he came on in the second to pitch 5 innings.

Midland 10, Morningside 7

Morningside jumped out to a 4-0 lead through three innings, plating three runs in the top of the third.

In the bottom half of the inning, Midland came roaring back thanks in large part to the Mustangs’ inability to get the third out. After the first two hitters went down via strikeouts, Midland was gifted seven baserunners off of two hit batters and five walks. Connor Petersen and Garbers each hit a single in the inning that saw seven runs come in on a two-out rally.

The Mustangs got one run back in the fourth off a solo home run but Alec Villanueva pushed the lead back out with an RBI double the scored Garbers.

Morningside pulled back within a run in the 5th as they scored twice but Midland closed out the game with a run in the sixth and seventh.

The last three outs were retired by Adams who came on to earn his second save of the day. He struck out the first batter then got an infield groundout. After a rare walk, he struck out the final Mustang to seal the Warriors’ win.

Morningside 1, Midland 0

The Warriors had a few chances early, but couldn’t get the timely hit with runners aboard. They stranded two on base in the 1st in what would prove to be their best scoring chance in the game.

They got a single in the second and fourth but couldn’t get anyone in scoring position until Trey Nichols hit a two-out double in the 6th inning. He was left stranded though as the Mustangs’ ace got out of the inning with the score still 0-0.

In the top of the 7th, Morningside got their third hit of the afternoon and it was all they would need. Jacob O’Dell led off the inning with a solo home run over the left-field wall to break the scoreless tie.

Morningside 4, Midland 3

Morningside opened with two runs in the top of the 1st before Midland responded with three of their own in the bottom.

Beau Boyle led off the inning with a single to right. He was joined on the bases by Chase Reynolds who reached on the first error of the inning. Gayle drove in Boyle in the next at-bat with a single through the right side.

Nichols drove in the next run when he reached on a bunt single. A miss-throw by the pitcher allowed Gayle to move to third and Nichols to move on to second base.

The Mustangs gifted the third run of the inning after they hit Dakota Thornton to load the bases and then sent one of the next set of pitches to the backstop, allowing Gayle to come in on the wild pitch.

In Morningside’s half of the fourth inning, the Mustangs hit their second home run of the day, a two-run shot to left field with two outs.

Midland tried to manufacture the tying run but could only get one runner on base the rest of the way.

Lucas Hamzeh went the distance for the Warriors, striking out seven batters while allowing eight hits and four runs.

Midland (18-5, 5-3 GPAC) continues GPAC play against (RV) Concordia (18-7-1, 7-1 GPAC) next weekend. The Warriors will host the Bulldogs in a conference doubleheader on Saturday and then travel to Seward for a Sunday doubleheader. First pitch of the first games each day is set for 1 p.m.

