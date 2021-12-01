Midland starts pool play with win over Montana Tech

No. 9 Midland opened up pool play at the NAIA National Tournament with a 3-1 (26-24,26-28,25-16,25-22) win over No. 15 Montana Tech.

“We got down a little bit in a couple of those games and we just hung in there, kept battling,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “That’s what tournament volleyball is all about up here. Every point is hard. I love how our team stayed focused and played one point at a time.”

Through the first 18 points of the opening set, there were eight ties.

A 3-0 run by Tech put them up 14-10, which led to a 21-15 advantage for the Diggers.

Midland answered with an 8-0 run to take back the lead.

A kill by senior Brooke Fredrickson sealed the opening set, 26-24, in favor of the Warriors.

Set two followed a similar script with teams trading points once more. This time around there were 12 ties by the sides. Trailing 23-20, Midland forced extra points, tying the set at 23, 24, 25, and 26. Back-to-back attacking errors by the Warriors gave the Diggers the set 28-26 and tied the match at 1-1.

Midland trailed only briefly in the third set, putting together a 4-0 to break a 7-7 and never looked back.

The final set of the night featured more back-and-forth action with Montana Tech pulling ahead late at 22-21.

Following a Warriors timeout, Midland rattled off four-straight points to seal the first win of pool play.

Midland hit .220 for the match behind the direction of setter Hope Leimbach, had a match-high 52 assists.

On the receiving end of the bulk of her assists were Taliyah Flores and Cortlyn Schaefer. Flores had a match-high 18 kills while Schaefer added 17.

Defensively, the Warriors had nine blocks on the night. Abbey Ringler had a part on five while Lauryn Samuelson had four block assists.

Delanie Vallinch anchored the back row with 24 digs, joined in double-digit digs by Leimbach (14), Flores (11), and Fredrickson (11).

At the service line, Midland had six aces in the match. Vallinch had three while Leimbach, Maggie Sempeck, and Jessie Moss each had one.

“For having four freshmen on the court (Moss, Ringler, Schaefer, and Vallinch), I was really proud of their composure,” Giesselmann said. “They didn’t look rattled.”

The win moves the Warriors to 1-0 in the pool while the Orediggers fall to 1-1. Midland will face Marian (0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Warriors can clinch their spot in the quarterfinals with a win while a win by their opponents would put into motion a series of tie-breaking sets.

As a conference the GPAC went 6-1 with Northwestern securing the conference’s first quarterfinals appearance with a pair of wins on the opening day, while eliminating fellow GPAC member College of St. Mary.

Jamestown, Concordia and Dakota Wesleyan both picked up opening day wins and can secure a spot in the final eight with a win Wednesday.

Dordt went 1-1, leaving their only path to the quarterfinals through the tiebreakers.

