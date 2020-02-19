Midland suffers two road losses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Midland University’s men’s hockey team dropped a pair of non-conference games to No. 11-ranked University of Central Oklahoma over the weekend.

The Warriors lost 6-3 on Friday night and 4-2 on Saturday to the Bronchos.

In the opener, the Bronchos scored two goals in the first and then added three in the second to take a 5-0 lead heading into the final intermission.

Hamish Campbell tried to spark a comeback for Midland five minutes into the third period as he found the back of the net at the 5:02 mark. Phil Liakakos picked up the assist on the goal.

UCO, though, respond with a goal 40 seconds later.

Midway through the period, Kean Kontor scored at the 8:44 mark off assists from Campbell and Fletcher Chun but again UCO’s defense held the rest of the way.

Kontor scored another goal with 1:36 left to go. Ayrton Cornic assisted on the goal to make the final score 6-3.

Angus Lang picked up 15 saves in the loss on 21 attempts. Midland had just 19 shots on the night.

The Warriors struck first on Saturday as Jesse Stepp scored in the opening minute of play. Detrick Wilkerson and Ben Bergman assisted on the goal.