Midland suffers two road losses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Midland University’s men’s hockey team dropped a pair of non-conference games to No. 11-ranked University of Central Oklahoma over the weekend.
The Warriors lost 6-3 on Friday night and 4-2 on Saturday to the Bronchos.
In the opener, the Bronchos scored two goals in the first and then added three in the second to take a 5-0 lead heading into the final intermission.
Hamish Campbell tried to spark a comeback for Midland five minutes into the third period as he found the back of the net at the 5:02 mark. Phil Liakakos picked up the assist on the goal.
UCO, though, respond with a goal 40 seconds later.
You have free articles remaining.
Midway through the period, Kean Kontor scored at the 8:44 mark off assists from Campbell and Fletcher Chun but again UCO’s defense held the rest of the way.
Kontor scored another goal with 1:36 left to go. Ayrton Cornic assisted on the goal to make the final score 6-3.
Angus Lang picked up 15 saves in the loss on 21 attempts. Midland had just 19 shots on the night.
The Warriors struck first on Saturday as Jesse Stepp scored in the opening minute of play. Detrick Wilkerson and Ben Bergman assisted on the goal.
Midland would keep its lead into the first intermission but after the break, the Bronchos evened the game with their first goal of the game at the 4:22 mark. Midland worked its way into the lead, though, before the end of the period as Kontor scored his third goal of the weekend at the 12:56 mark to make it 2-1. Chun assisted on the power-play goal.
In the third period, the momentum shifted to the home team as the Bronchos tied the game 2:15 into the period. They would take the lead just before the midpoint of the period and then later sealed the game with an empty-net goal with 1:12 to go. Dakota McDonald suffered the loss in goal while saving 30 shots. UCO outshot Midland 34-23.
Midland (12-14) will be back in action this weekend as they wrap up their home schedule with a pair of games against No. 12 Jamestown (25-7). Puck drop is set for 7:45 p.m. on Friday night and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. During the first intermission on Saturday the Warriors will honor this year’s senior class.