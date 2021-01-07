Midland survives late push from Jamestown for 10th win of the year

Jamestown drew within a point then took advantage of a Midland turnover to have the final shot of the night.

Kraft thwarted the Jimmies’ stunner with a block on a 3-point attempt to seal Midland’s 10th win of the year.

Midland turned the ball over twice in the final 30 seconds after Haase pushed the Lady Warriors in front with a 3-pointer.

“Even though we made some mistakes in the final minute, to battle through and win this game was really important for our confidence,” Gilbert said.

In the opening frame, Midland looked poised to run away from Jamestown, opening up a 10-point lead at the end of the first 10 minutes of action 24-10.

“I thought we played some of our best basketball as of late in the first quarter,” Gilbert said. “Our energy was really good, especially defensively, and we made shots.”

Jamestown outscored Midland 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 37-34 lead into the locker room.

Midland trailed for most of the third quarter, but eventually overtook the Jimmies for a 54-51 lead going into the fourth quarter.