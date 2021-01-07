Midland survives late push from Jamestown for 10th win of the year

The Midland women’s basketball team found some of its firepower Thursday night, holding off the University of Jamestown 75-74 at home.
The Lady Warriors hadn’t eclipsed 70 points in a game since the first week of December and were held to a season-low 38 points twice during a four-game losing skid at the heart of the final month of 2020—one of those 38 point efforts came in an exhibition against Division I South Dakota.
“That’s more like us, when you’ve got five players in double-figures and you’re making some three’s and making some clutch shots,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert said. “We have been struggling offensively since right before Christmas and to come out and score 70 on a really good team, who has been good defensively all year helps our confidence.
The Lady Warriors starting unit combined for 51 points led by Peyton Wingert’s 20 points. Lexis Haase added 11 points and Makenna Sullivan and Katy Gathje both chipped in 10 points.
Emma Shepard came off the bench to score 12 points.
Lexi Kraft was the lone starter not to reach double-figures, but came up with the two biggest plays of the night.
The sophomore guard sank what would stand as the game-winning point from the free throw line with 14.6 seconds left to extend the Lady Warriors lead to 75-72.
Jamestown drew within a point then took advantage of a Midland turnover to have the final shot of the night.
Kraft thwarted the Jimmies’ stunner with a block on a 3-point attempt to seal Midland’s 10th win of the year.
Midland turned the ball over twice in the final 30 seconds after Haase pushed the Lady Warriors in front with a 3-pointer.
“Even though we made some mistakes in the final minute, to battle through and win this game was really important for our confidence,” Gilbert said.
In the opening frame, Midland looked poised to run away from Jamestown, opening up a 10-point lead at the end of the first 10 minutes of action 24-10.
“I thought we played some of our best basketball as of late in the first quarter,” Gilbert said. “Our energy was really good, especially defensively, and we made shots.”
Jamestown outscored Midland 23-10 in the second quarter to take a 37-34 lead into the locker room.
Midland trailed for most of the third quarter, but eventually overtook the Jimmies for a 54-51 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Warriors led by as many as nine in the final quarter, 69-60 after a corner three from Kraft, but saw the lead shrink as Jamestown put together a 7-0 run late.