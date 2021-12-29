Midland swarmed by St. Ambrose

The Midland women’s basketball team lost it's lone game at the St. Ambrose Classic Tuesday, falling 68-59 to the host Fighting Bees.

Midland (6-8) was scheduled to play Marian on the second day of the SAU Christmas Classic, but COVID issues within the Knights’ program kept them from making the trip to Iowa.

The teams’ offensive game plans were strikingly different as the Warriors attacked from the perimeter and the Bees swarmed the paint.

Midland started out hot in the first quarter scoring 12 of their 16 points from behind the arc. St. Ambrose countered with 24 of their 29 attempts coming from inside. They connected on 13 for the half including 8 of 14 in the second.

The lead changed 11 times in the first half with the Bees leading 32-30 at the break.

After exchanging buckets early on to start the third, the Bees went on a 10-0 run to get some separation from the Warriors. The lead, which stood at 10 to start the final quarter, proved to be too much for Midland to overcome as each rally was met and matched by St. Ambrose.

For the Warriors, Peyton Wingert had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Kennedy Darner added 11 points while Lexie Kraft scored 9 points, all from behind the three-point line.

The next game for the Warriors will now be a New Year’s Day conference tilt at the College of Saint Mary. The teams will tip-off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, inside the Lied Fitness Center.

