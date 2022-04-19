Midland sweeps doubleheader with College of Saint Mary

Midland softball (RV) took care of business against the College of Saint Mary Monday winning 7-1 and 9-0 in a rescheduled doubleheader in Omaha.

The victories run the Warriors' conference-leading record to 14-2 and their overall record to 27-6.

Midland 7, CSM 1

The Warriors put pressure on the Flames throughout the game, scoring runs in five of the seven innings. Midland took advantage of four errors by the home team en route to the win.

In the first, Emily Prai led off the game with a triple to center field. Aliyah Rincon drove her in and reached via the first CSM error of the game.

Two innings later, Prai reached on a one-out error and then Rincon joined her following the second error of the inning by the Flames.

Roni Foote grounded out to second, allowing Prai to score.

Diana Nisbett drove Mia Orduna in with a two-out outfield single to left, extending the lead to 4-0.

Foote tacked on two more Midland runs in the fifth, launching a home run over the lef-center field fence.

The Flames got their lone run of the game with a solo shot in bottom of the frame.

Kaitlyn Rickey drove in a pair in the top of the seventh with a two-out double to center to close out the scoring in game one.

In the circle, Hailee Fliam pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and just one earned run while striking out seven batters.

Midland 9, CSM 0

Aliyah Rincon's pitching effort highlighted the Warriors game two efforts, taking a perfect game into the sixth before yielding a pair of hits in the sixth.

She struck out 10 in the complete game, shutout effort.

Rincon scored the only run she'd need herself, swiping home on a double steal in the first after reaching on a CSM error then working her way around the base paths.

The 1-0 game stood until a six-run fourth inning for Midland.

The Flames allowed six runs of which only one was earned while committing two errors to go along with three wild pitches and a pair of hit batters.

Sheridan Wayne had the big hit in the inning, launching two-run home run over the center field wall.

Two more runs in the sixth allowed Midland to claim the run-rule win with Rickey driving in the ninth run on a triple.

Midland (27-6, 14-2 GPAC) will travel to take on Mount Marty (23-9, 11-3 GPAC) on Friday in a matchup of the top two teams in the conference.

The Warriors have won five straight over the Lancers dating back to 2018 when they split a pair of games in the GPAC Tournament.

First pitch of game one on April 22 is set for 3 p.m. in Yankton, South Dakota.

