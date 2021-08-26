Midland sweeps home opener

No. 3 Midland volleyball gave the full capacity crowd at the Wikert Event Center plenty to cheer for Wednesday night, sweeping No. 23 College of Saint Mary 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-19).
“Our students were awesome,” Midland coach Paul Giesselman said. “It’s been like two years since we’ve had that crowd and that support.”
The Warriors (5-0) trailed for the majority of the opening set. A 5-0 run transformed a 21-17 deficit into a one-point lead.
“They are a really good defensive team,” Giesselman said. “You saw a lot of long rallies tonight and I thought it was good for us. We needed to be really pushed from that standpoint to see if we could mentally stay tough throughout the match and not just match the opponent’s defense, but raise our own.”
A trio of errors by the Flames coupled with a kill by Taliyah Flores, who led the team with 16, and an ace from MacKenzie Sempeck pushed Midland in front.
In a game highlighted by freshman performances for the Warrior, it was the returners that closed out the opening set.
Flores put down a kill followed by an ace off of Hope Leimbach’s serve that sent the game to match-point.
Another attacking error by College of Saint Mary handed Midland the first set 25-22.
Midland never trailed in the second set, holding leads as large as six points before Brooke Frederickson, who finished with 14 kills, floored back-to-back balls to secure set two 25-20.
The third set remained tied late at 19-19 before a 6-0 run by Midland finalized the sweep.
Back-to-back kills by freshman Jessie Moss followed by two straight from Frederickson highlighted the rally.
Moss put down 10 kills in her first match at Wikert, setting a new career-high.
“I knew it was in her, it was just a matter of every time she gets on the court, she gains confidence,” Giesselman said.
Moss is part of a trio of freshmen already making an impact for the Warriors.
Delanie Vallinch had 17 digs and one kill from the libero spot while Abbey Ringler added six kills.
“The biggest thing for freshmen when they come in is how hard you have to play every point, there is no point off and how much faster the game is,” Giesselman said. “We practice faster than what the match is, so when they get into the match, they can handle it.”
Midland returns to the road for its next three games, taking part in the Viterbro Tournament beginning Friday, Aug. 27.
The Warriors start with a rematch of the 2020 National Championship game, squaring off with Missouri Baptist at noon, then turn around and play No. 8 Grand View at 3 p.m.