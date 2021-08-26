Midland sweeps home opener

Midland never trailed in the second set, holding leads as large as six points before Brooke Frederickson, who finished with 14 kills, floored back-to-back balls to secure set two 25-20.

The third set remained tied late at 19-19 before a 6-0 run by Midland finalized the sweep.

Back-to-back kills by freshman Jessie Moss followed by two straight from Frederickson highlighted the rally.

Moss put down 10 kills in her first match at Wikert, setting a new career-high.

“I knew it was in her, it was just a matter of every time she gets on the court, she gains confidence,” Giesselman said.

Moss is part of a trio of freshmen already making an impact for the Warriors.

Delanie Vallinch had 17 digs and one kill from the libero spot while Abbey Ringler added six kills.

“The biggest thing for freshmen when they come in is how hard you have to play every point, there is no point off and how much faster the game is,” Giesselman said. “We practice faster than what the match is, so when they get into the match, they can handle it.”

Midland returns to the road for its next three games, taking part in the Viterbro Tournament beginning Friday, Aug. 27.