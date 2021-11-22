Midland sweeps its way back to Sioux City

No. 9 Midland made quick work of Cornerstone University to secure its spot in the NAIA national tournament's final site, sweeping the Golden Eagles 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 Saturday.

“We went from really one of our low points of the season with our performance against Concordia to really playing high level volleyball here,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. “The team that was one the court against Concordia was not how we had been all year. We didn’t pass well, we didn’t serve well. We had really been working on our serve and passing and made that a major emphasis and you saw that tonight.”

The Warriors return to the national tournament’s final site for the second time in as many years.

The victory was punctuated with a brief, but impassioned dogpile at center court

“I told them, celebrate it because anytime you have a chance to rush the court, it’s a big win,” Giesselmann said. “The big thing is reminding our players on a regular basis this time of year, don’t take this for granted. It’s easy to get complacent because it is just expected that we are just going to be in Sioux City and people forget how hard it is to do what these players have done."

Midland controlled the match from the onset, putting together a 5-0 run to go ahead 9-5 on the back of a pair of Abbey Ringler kills.

The freshman led the Warriors with 12 kills on the match.

"She is a tough match-up for a lot of teams," Giesselmann said. "She's not a freshman any more and I though her and (fellow freshman) Delanie Vallinch didn't get caught up as freshman in 'oh my god, it's the national championship tournament.' They stayed focus."

A 7-0 run put the opening set out of reach from the Golden Eagles as Midland built up a 20-10 advantage.

Another run, this time 6-0, in the second set doubled Midland's advantage to 20-10, allowing the Warriors to cruise to a two-set advantage.

The Warriors quickly erased one of the few deficits it faced Saturday, with a 3-0 run at the start of the final set and never trailed the rest of the way.

Taliyah Flores secured the match-winning kill to finish with 11 on the day.

Lauryn Samuelson added eight kills as Midland hit .291 for the match.

The Warriors defense held Cornerstone to just a .035 hitting percentage and didn't allow an ace to the Golden Eagles, who came in as one of the top teams in the country at the service line.

Midland will join 23 other schools, including six other GPAC teams, at the final site in Sioux City beginning Nov. 30.

The Warriors were placed in Pool G and will face Marian (33-1) and Montana Tech (22-9) in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

"When you get to Sioux City, every team is good, so it comes down to match-ups," Giesselmann said.

Midland's first game will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 against Montana Tech.

