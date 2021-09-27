Midland swept by Iowa State

The Midland men’s hockey team lost both games in their season opening series, falling to Iowa State 5-1 and 7-0.

Iowa State 5, Midland 1

The Warriors fell behind 5-0 after two periods of action, grabbing their lone goal of the night in the third period.

The score came at the 9:59 mark of the third as Kolten Wright dirtied the clean sheet of the Cyclones off an assist from Ondrej Blaha.

Iowa State 7, Midland 0

Iowa State took advantage of untimely penalties by Midland, scoring on five power-play opportunities.

Midland (0-2) will be back on home ice for a pair of Midwest College Hockey conference games next weekend when they host McKendree (0-1). The Warriors will take on the Bearcats at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 inside Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.

