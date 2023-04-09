The Midland baseball team got swept by Mount Marty Saturday 7-2 and 4-1 as the Lancers completed the GPAC series sweep.

Mount Marty 7, Midland 2

The Lancers opened up the game in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to take the early lead.

Midland briefly took the lead after an RBI double by Alec Villanueva tied the game followed by a an RBI single off the bat of Hadyn Crawford plated Villanueva.

Their lead was short-lived as the Lancers quickly regained it in the bottom of the innings with two runs on three hits.

Mount Marty continued its steady streak of hits as it boosted its lead in the 5th. Three singles and a sacrifice fly brought in another two runs to leave Midland trailing 7-2.

Owen Kelley earned the start for the Warriors, going three innings with three runs allows (two earned) and two strikeouts. Zachary Vincent, Cody Kent, and Ben Brown all pitched an inning in relief with Brown registering two strikeouts in the final inning.

Mount Marty 4, Midland 1

The Warriors' bats stayed quiet in the second game as the Lancers only allowed three hits in the nine-inning contest. Midland's lone run came on a Yealex Lopez sacrifice fly in the top of the 8th.

Mount Marty tallied its opening run in the second then tacked on what would be the winning run in the third. A two-run sixth inning doubled the Lancers' lead.

Jay Lambert went five innings in his fourth start of the season for Midland. He struck out five batters while giving up two runs on three hits. Trey Nichols pitched the final frames, allowing two runs on four hits in relief.

Midland (16-17) will be back in action on Monday night as they take on No. 5-ranked Bellevue (29-6) in a non-conference nine-inning contest. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on April 10 at Moller Field in Fremont, Nebraska.