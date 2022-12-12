Midland swim best Nebraska Wesleyan, falls to UNO

Midland University took to the pool alongside Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Saturday for a double dual. The Warriors were bested on the men’s and women’s sides by the Mavericks (151-79 men, 141-88 women) but won both contests against the Prairie Wolves (120-112 men, 152-67 women).

Competing in all of the races simultaneously, the Warriors picked up five wins in individual events and had another five runner-up finishes on the day.

Mohamed Saleh won the men’s 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:17.20 and placed second in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:25.22.

Quinty Rouschop also had a win and runner-up finish. She won the women’s 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.25 and came in second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:28.96.

Other winners included Annamaria Lowary in the women’s 500-yard freestyle (5:12.43), Jordan Gagner in the women’s 200-yard IM (2:18.14), and Jeremy Aubin in the men’s 200-yard (M (2:00.22).

Runners-up also included Alex Goldsmith in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.8), Nicolas Ruth in the men’s 50-yard butterfly (24.74), and Matthew Welton in the men’s 200-yard IM (2:08.02).

Midland will be off from competition for a little over a month with their next meet scheduled for Jan.14.

The Warriors will host Sterling for a men’s and women’s dual, as well as the College of Saint Mary on the women’s side in Fremont at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.