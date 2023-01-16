Midland swim claims dual wins over College of Saint Mary, Sterling

The Midland swim team hosted the College of Saint Mary and Sterling College for the Warriors meet of the new year, claiming three dual wins Saturday.

The women bested Sterling by a score of 109-65 and CSM by a score of 102-60. The men were victorious over Sterling, 112-32.

Before the meet, the Warriors honor their trio of seniors; Annamaria Lowary, Rianna Mueller, and Matthew Welton.

Midland won four of the nine individual races on the women's side and had four runner-up finishes. In the 1000-yard freestyle, Annamaria Lowary was the first to touch with a time of 10:49.55 while Abby Ertz finished second with a time of 11:40.90.

Lowary would add a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, turning in an NAIA Provisional Time of 1:01.57. Ertz picked up the win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.96.

Lily Harrell won a pair of events on the day. She was the first to the wall in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:49.69 (NAIA Provisional). She won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:18.41.

Aria Felt picked up a second-place finishes for the Warriors in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.63. Lilli Heaston was the runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.28.

The Midland men had seven first-place finishes along with four second-place marks against Sterling.

Mohamed Saleh won both of his individual swims. He won the two long-distance freestyle races, turning in a time of 10:33.13 in the 1000-yard race and a time of 5:08.60 in the 500-yard race.

Also winning two events was Nicolas Ruth. He was first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.09 and won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.28.

Daniel Klaris claimed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.94. He was second in the 200-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 1:50.48.

Alex Goldsmith had the top time in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:17.56.

In the 200-yard backstroke, the Warriors had the top two times with Jeremi Aubin placing first with a 2:03.00 and Matthew Welton close behind with a time of 2:08.14.

Aiden Walswick placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.25.

Midland will look to fine-tune their strokes with one more meet before the championship season. The Warriors ll travel to Sioux City, Iowa for a dual with Morningside next weekend and then will host the KCAC Championships on Feb. 2-4 at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center in Fremont.