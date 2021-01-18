Midland swim hosts final regular season meet

Midland University’s swim teams welcomed a trio of teams to the Dillon Family Aquatic Center on Saturday for a Quadrangular meet featuring Morningside College, St. Ambrose University, and Sterling College.

The men and women both finished in second place with the women totaling 528 points and the men coming in at 535.

“I was happy with how well the team swam, especially given the circumstances of a long break and an abnormal week of training with athletes in and out of the pool all week,” said coach Ryan Bubb. “We put some swimmers in events that we wanted to see as we assess what our championship lineups will be.”

Midland had 13 individual wins and four relay wins on the day. The women won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:52.76. The team consisted of Nerissa Wagner, Gracie Lefholz, Lily Harrell, and Abby Ertz. The men also claimed the top-spot in the 200-yard medley relay with an NAIA Qualifying time of 1:34.20. The team was represented by Trevor Edwards, Tyler Penney, Carter Hites, and Scott Cain.

Faith Guyer won the 200-yard free with an impressive time of 1:58.36. The men’s 200-yard free crown went to Caleb Miller with a time of 1:45.23.