Midland swim nets 16 All-America honors

Midland swimming earned 16 All-America honors, which were based on automatic or provisional cuts for the national championships that were canceled for the second straight season.
Allyse Bell, Abby Ertz, Faith Guyer, Lily Harrell, Kadisyn Kircher, Anna Lowary, Rianna Mueller, and Nerissa Wagner were all named to the NAIA Women’s All-America Team.
Scott Cain, Trevor Edwards, JD Gagner, Braeden Kovacs, Gabriel Martinez, Caleb Miller, Tyler Penney, and Hayden Robbins were named to the NAIA Men’s All-America Team.
