Midland swim nets men's KCAC title, women's runner-up finish

Midland University’s men’s and women’s swimming teams wrapped up the three-day Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship meet on Saturday with impressive individual and team accomplishments on both sides.
The women finished as conference runners-up while the men defended their championship title from last year with a first-place finish.
“What an absolutely incredible meet,” said coach Ryan Bubb. “After a long and difficult season, these athletes came together as a team and as a family—I couldn’t be prouder. They earned everything that they got today, and I am speechless.”
On the men’s side, the Warriors were as impressive in the relay events, winning four races. The 400-yard medley relay was dominated by the quartet of Trevor Edwards, Tyler Penney, Gabe Martinez, and Caleb Miller. The team’s mark of 3:26.67 was enough to set a KCAC record. The 400-yard freestyle relay was also won by the Warriors, this time by a team of Miller, Edwards, Penney, and Scott Cain, with a time of 3:05.56.
The Warrior men also won the 200-yard medley relay (Edwards, Penney, Martinez, Cain) with a time of 1:33.46 and the 800-yard freestyle (Edwards, Penney, Cain, Miller) with a time of 7:01.66.
Individually, Caleb Miller earned the 400-yard IM crown with a time of 4:13.83. Scott Cain earned a win in the 100-yard Freestyle (46.01) while Tyler Penney picked up a pair of wins in the 100-yard Breaststroke (55.55) and 200-yard Breaststroke (2:01.87).
The women’s team was highlighted with a win from Nerissa Wagner in the 100-yard Backstroke (59.40). Lily Harrell swam her way to a first-place finish in the 200-yard Backstroke with a time of 2:06.38. The team of Faith Guyer, Lily Harrell, Abby Ertz, and Nerissa Wagner placed second in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay with an impressive mark of 3:38.49.
This weekend’s championship event marks the conclusion of the 2020-21 season for the Warriors as the NAIA cancelled the national meet due to the host site withdrawing over COVID-19 concerns.
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
Men’s 200yd Medley Relay (Edwards, Penney, Martinez, Cain)
Men’s 800yd Freestyle Relay (Edwards, Penney, Cain, Miller)
Caleb Miller – 400yd Individual Medley
Tyler Penney – 100yd Breaststroke
Nerissa Wagner – 100yd Backstroke
Men’s 400yd Medley Relay (Edwards, Penney, Martinez, Miller)
Lily Harrell – 200yd Backstroke
Scott Cain – 100yd Freestyle
Tyler Penney – 200yd Breaststroke
Men’s 400yd Freestyle Relay (Miller, Edwards, Penney, Cain)