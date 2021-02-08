Midland swim nets men's KCAC title, women's runner-up finish

Midland University’s men’s and women’s swimming teams wrapped up the three-day Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship meet on Saturday with impressive individual and team accomplishments on both sides.

The women finished as conference runners-up while the men defended their championship title from last year with a first-place finish.

“What an absolutely incredible meet,” said coach Ryan Bubb. “After a long and difficult season, these athletes came together as a team and as a family—I couldn’t be prouder. They earned everything that they got today, and I am speechless.”

On the men’s side, the Warriors were as impressive in the relay events, winning four races. The 400-yard medley relay was dominated by the quartet of Trevor Edwards, Tyler Penney, Gabe Martinez, and Caleb Miller. The team’s mark of 3:26.67 was enough to set a KCAC record. The 400-yard freestyle relay was also won by the Warriors, this time by a team of Miller, Edwards, Penney, and Scott Cain, with a time of 3:05.56.

The Warrior men also won the 200-yard medley relay (Edwards, Penney, Martinez, Cain) with a time of 1:33.46 and the 800-yard freestyle (Edwards, Penney, Cain, Miller) with a time of 7:01.66.