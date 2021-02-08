 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midland swim nets men's KCAC title, women's runner-up finish
View Comments

Midland swim nets men's KCAC title, women's runner-up finish

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_020921_Midland Swim_p1.jpg

Members of the Midland swim team cheer during the KCAC conference meet Thursday at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center. The men's team took home the conference title while the women's team finished runner-up.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Midland University’s men’s and women’s swimming teams wrapped up the three-day Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Championship meet on Saturday with impressive individual and team accomplishments on both sides.

The women finished as conference runners-up while the men defended their championship title from last year with a first-place finish.

“What an absolutely incredible meet,” said coach Ryan Bubb. “After a long and difficult season, these athletes came together as a team and as a family—I couldn’t be prouder. They earned everything that they got today, and I am speechless.”

On the men’s side, the Warriors were as impressive in the relay events, winning four races. The 400-yard medley relay was dominated by the quartet of Trevor Edwards, Tyler Penney, Gabe Martinez, and Caleb Miller. The team’s mark of 3:26.67 was enough to set a KCAC record. The 400-yard freestyle relay was also won by the Warriors, this time by a team of Miller, Edwards, Penney, and Scott Cain, with a time of 3:05.56.

The Warrior men also won the 200-yard medley relay (Edwards, Penney, Martinez, Cain) with a time of 1:33.46 and the 800-yard freestyle (Edwards, Penney, Cain, Miller) with a time of 7:01.66.

Individually, Caleb Miller earned the 400-yard IM crown with a time of 4:13.83. Scott Cain earned a win in the 100-yard Freestyle (46.01) while Tyler Penney picked up a pair of wins in the 100-yard Breaststroke (55.55) and 200-yard Breaststroke (2:01.87).

The women’s team was highlighted with a win from Nerissa Wagner in the 100-yard Backstroke (59.40). Lily Harrell swam her way to a first-place finish in the 200-yard Backstroke with a time of 2:06.38. The team of Faith Guyer, Lily Harrell, Abby Ertz, and Nerissa Wagner placed second in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay with an impressive mark of 3:38.49.

This weekend’s championship event marks the conclusion of the 2020-21 season for the Warriors as the NAIA cancelled the national meet due to the host site withdrawing over COVID-19 concerns. 

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

Men’s 200yd Medley Relay (Edwards, Penney, Martinez, Cain)

Men’s 800yd Freestyle Relay (Edwards, Penney, Cain, Miller)

Caleb Miller – 400yd Individual Medley

Tyler Penney – 100yd Breaststroke

Nerissa Wagner – 100yd Backstroke

Men’s 400yd Medley Relay (Edwards, Penney, Martinez, Miller)

Lily Harrell – 200yd Backstroke

Scott Cain – 100yd Freestyle

Tyler Penney – 200yd Breaststroke

Men’s 400yd Freestyle Relay (Miller, Edwards, Penney, Cain)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College Sports

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News